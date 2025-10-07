Southbound & Winterland, October 17

Friday, October 17, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A combined celebration of two of the most revered and iconic rock bands in American history, the Redstone Room's October 17 concert with Southbound and Winterland will find their artists paying respective tribute to the Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead, both ensembles Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees included among Rolling Stone's ranking of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time."

Founded by guitarist/vocalist James Biehn in 2008, as stated at SouthboundTribute.com, the ensemble "is a six-piece musical outfit whose sole intention is to recreate as closely as possible the music and spirit of the Allman Brothers Band. In addition to extensively studying the Allmans’ music as well as the music of those who influenced them, James got his own “college education” in 2013 when he attended the Roots Rock Revival camp, led by Butch Trucks (founding ABB drummer) and ABB bassist Oteil Burbridge. After the initial year of camp, James was asked to join the camp staff and coordinate jams while himself jamming with many luminaries of the jamband world at Roots Rock Revival. The music of Southbound is all you love about the ABB: dynamic jazz exploration, guitar harmonies inspired by bluegrass fiddle melodies, soulful songwriting, and of course, the blues. Southbound has made it its goal to keep playing this music and to keep it in the hearts and ears of those who are always looking for more in their live concert experience. Come and check out Southbound. The Road Goes On Forever."

An Iowa City-based outfit that specializes in the Grateful Dead’s catalog and sound from 1969 through the late 1970s, Winterland, as stated at SummerOfTheArts,org, "pulls you back in time to a place where the Dead’s rhythm and blues, folk and country roots were still deeply embedded in their music even as they explored the wild and experimental outer reaches of psychedelic rock. More importantly, though, Winterland channels the music of the Grateful Dead with uncanny authenticity, a sublime fidelity to the Dead’s musicianship, tonality and, in particular, emotional relationship with the audience. Walk into any given Winterland show and witness firsthand: every face is radiant, reflecting the elation of sharing – with the band and with each other – the pure, innovative, beautifully complex music of the Dead. This interconnectedness, which breaks down the barriers between people and music and allows everyone to become collaborators in an elusive web of fleeting, living art, represents an essential unity of musical experience. In other words, what Winterland has attained has proven to be a microcosm of the feat that the Grateful Dead of the late ‘60s to the late ‘70s achieved and escalated to a full-fledged cultural phenomenon. It is a thing of subtle and wily magic, not to be missed."

Southbound and Winterland play their tributes to the Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead on October 17, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.