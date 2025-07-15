15 Jul 2025

Spafford, July 30

By Reader Staff

Spafford at the Redstone Room -- July 30.

Wednesday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by Goldmine Magazine for their "unique blend of rock, funk, jazz, reggae, ska, disco, and electro-pop" that "always keeps the crowd on their toes," the rockers of Spafford headline a July 30 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, Jam & Toast adding that "breathing, listening, and transitions all play big parts in what sets Spafford apart from other jam bands."

Currently composed of Brian Moss (guitar/vocals), Cory Schechtman (keys/vocals), Nick Tkachyk (drums/vocals), and Shon Gordon (bass/vocals), Spafford originated in 2008 when Moss and percussionist Jordan Fairless played open-mic nights at Coyote Joe's, a venue in Prescott, Arizona. As stated at Spafford.net, the ensemble is "known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning '90s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others."

Over the years, Spafford has hosted after-party shows for Furthur and Widespread Panic, and has also been the featured act at the Las Vegas venues Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and The Palms. Spafford has opened for Umphrey's McGee and shared the stage with Particle, the Motet, and EOTO. As popular touring artists, In mid-2017 alone, Spafford played Head for the Hills (New Braunfels, TX), Mad Tea Party Jam (Artemas, PA), Electric Forest (Rothbury, MI), Some Kind of Jam (Schuylkill Haven, PA), Summer Camp (Chillicothe, IL), Wind Rider (Alto, NM), and the Resonance Music Festival (Thornville, OH). At these festivals, Spafford played alongside artists including Rusted Root, Gov’t Mule, My Morning Jacket, The String Cheese Incident, Moe., Bassnectar, Trey Anastasio Band, Lettuce, Mike Gordon, Primus, the Disco Biscuits, and Lotus.

Spafford plays their Redstone Room engagement on July 30, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.

