Spiral Fracture, June 10

Wednesday, June 10, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2026 recording Grace in Decay that Headbangers Australia said "moves with complete and total purpose," the heavy-metal artists of Spiral Fracture headline a June 10 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the group's latest also hailed by Rock-Expert as a work that "reflects the band's view of the modern world, exploring themes of inner struggle, collapse, resilience, and personal truth."

As stated at SpiralFractureMetal.com: "Based on the fibonacci spiral formula that is reoccurring in nature, the band exploits the human element of disarray that fractures and goes against the grand design. Spiral Fracture pulls influences from Prog, Rock, Death, Black, and power metal. The band fuses raw primal emotion with cold, calculated tactile infrastructure that blurs the genre lines and shapes the melodic, integral spiral that is Spiral Fracture. The name and the music are designed to pull you away from the norm and bring the listener in and experience a new way of understanding the world around us. Our fractured society is blind to each other's point of view and our music and lyrics are meant to connect us in a way that can unite our fractured society.

“Their self-titled release has an array of songs that truly highlight each member's talents and again reinvents the order of music as a whole. Doug Nunnally with The Auricular, an online publication, describes Spiral Fracture’s video and music. 'The video, directed by Brendan McGlathery, showcases the band in their pummeling, virtuosic glory while also portraying the inner duality of the lyrics. Between a rotating live view of the band’s performance, we see singer Javier Ramos wrestle with haunting visions before tackling them head-on in the climax.'

“Lead and rhythm guitar player, David Givens, gives the listener an array of melodic and atmospheric riffs that are truly unique. His music education in his early life defined his expansive language of theory. This allows him to explore the difficult progressive riffs that so enchants the audience with.

Brian Fisher who has taken up the mantle of playing drums has a long and extensive career in Richmond, Virginia. His style is unmistakable and cannot be found until you start looking at legends in the field. He is known for his very particular way of playing drums. He is known for flipping his drums in the opposite direction which allows the audience to truly feel and hear a clearer sound.

“Bass guitarists are so often overlooked but there is no way to avoid the style that Jose Gonzalez brings to the table. His approach lends a highly dynamic feel that Fisher’s drum playing captures and enhances the bass sound. We hear plenty of dynamic movement within the lines that he lays down with complex rhythmic hits that just blow your mind.

“Spiral Fracture’s long tradition of prog metal has been solidified and now has added a rock feel with the addition of lead vocalist, Javier Ramos. His vocal range tends to soften those sharp sounds that he eloquently maneuvers over. As a classically trained jazz musician he can find his way in and out of any cadence the music can offer. We can hear a new vocal approach from him that gives the band a unique sound. The rock vocal aspect redefines what is possible for metal bands as a whole bringing back long standing traditions of writing that seemed to fade away into heavy screaming genres of metal. Directly singing to an audience delivers a more subtle approach and removes deep anger and aggression that metal genres tend to deliver.”

Spiral Fracture play their headlining engagement in Davenport on June 10 with an additional set by Vale End, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.