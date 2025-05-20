Static-X, May 31

Saturday, May 31, 6:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by Noob Heavy for their "fine blend of industrial, groove, electronic, and metal" and by Rough Edge for music that's "alive, straightforward, and forceful," the Los Angeles-based alternative-metal talents of Static-X headline the "Machines vs. Monsters Tour" alongside GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession, the sure-to-be-unforgettable night of thrilling rock and thrash mayhem landing at Davenport's Capitol Theatre on May 31.

Formed in 1994, the line-up for Static-X has fluctuated over the years, but was long-held constant with band founder, frontman, vocalist, and rhythm guitarist Wayne Static until his death in 2014. The band was originally founded by Static and original drummer Ken Jay, who rose to fame with their 1999 debut album Wisconsin Death Trip, a recording in which their heavy industrial metal sound attracted attention within the burgeoning nu metal movement of the late 1990s. The album eventually went platinum in the United States, and Static-X released five more albums over the course of the next decade: Machine in 2001, Shadow Zone in 2003, Start a War in 2005, Cannibal in 2007, and Cult of Static in 2009. By 2011, the band had sold more than three million albums worldwide.

Static-X entered a hiatus while Static worked on his solo album, Pighammer, in 2011. though the band's founder briefly reformed his outfit in 2012, using only members of his solo album's touring band, before officially breaking up in June 2013. On November 1, 2014, Wayne Static died at the age of 48. But the rest of the original Static-X lineup – bassist Tony Campos, lead guitarist Koichi Fukuda, and drummer Ken Jay – announced in October of 2018 that they were reforming the band in Static's honor, and would release Project: Regeneration Vol. 1, their first studio album in 11 years, in 2020. That recording debuted in 2020, while a follow-up album, Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, was released in January of 2024. Self-described as "evil disco," Static-X's style, according to rhe Washington Post, "combines electronic elements influenced by industrial artists such as Ministry and Skinny Puppy with the harshness of bands like Pantera," and the musician have also incorporated into their sound elements of genres such as techno, speed metal, and thrash metal.

Static-X headlines the area arrival of the "Machines vs. Monsters Tour" on May 31 with sets by GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession, admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert is $45-151, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-vanues-capitol-theatre.