Stephen Pearcy of RATT, May 29

Friday, May 29, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Credited as a pioneer of the early '80s, Sunset Strip rock scene, and with his band's multi-platinum-selling smashes including Out of the Cellar and Invasion of Your Privacy, RATT founder and frontman Stephen Pearcy headlines a May 29 concert event at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, RATT's hit singles including “Lay It Down,” “Way Cool Jr.,” “Wanted Man,” and top-five Billboard smash “Round and Round.”

Having captured critical acclaim for his performances, style, and uniquely salacious vocals, founder, lead singer, and songwriter Pearcy formed RATT in Los Angeles in 1982 from his previous band Mickey RATT. Known for their rebellious attitude and take-no-prisoners approach to metal, Atlantic Records recognized RATT’s potential and star power, thus signing the band to a contract resulting in the 1984 album Out of the Cellar, which became one of many multi-platinum-selling successes. RATT climbed up the charts with singles from Out of the Cellar soaring past Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy," Van Halen’s “Panama," Madonna’s “Borderline,” and David Bowies “Blue Jean." The record generated top-10 Billboard hits followed by sold-out tours throughout the world. This momentum remained with every proceeding RATT album to include their most recent release of Infestation in 2010. Their last recording from that time, 1991's RATT & Roll 81–91, marked the end of an era, though Percy subsequently went on to record and release four solo records under his own indie label Top Fuel Records.

Throughout RATT’s nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling in excess of 20 million records. Paercey currently runs his production company Top Fuel Entertainment and authored the New York Times bestseller SEX, DRUGS, RATT ‘n’ ROLL ... My Life in Rock. RATT & Mickey RATT songs are also featured regularly in film and television, having been heard in entertainments as diverse as Point Break, Weird Science, The Golden Child, The Wrestler, Stranger Things, Wicked City, Cobra Kai, The Goldbergs, and Young Sheldon.

Stephen Pearcy of RATT brings his tour to Davenport's Event Center on May 29, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.