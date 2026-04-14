Stick Men, April 25

Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Rascals Live, 1414 15th Street, Moline IL

Boasting combined professional experience that has led to sales of more than 100 million records worldwide, the powerhouse progressive rock trio Stick Men brings their exhilarating talents to Moline's Rascals Live on April 25, the super-group of legendary musicians Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, and Markus Reuter dedicated to bringing unparalleled musicianship and innovation to every performance.

As stated at StickMenBand.com: "Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, the powerhouse bass and drums of the group King Crimson for a few decades, bring that tradition to all their playing. Levin plays the Chapman Stick, from which the band takes its name. Having bass and guitar strings, the Chapman Stick functions at times like two instruments. Markus Reuter plays his self-designed touch style guitar – again covering much more ground than a guitar or a bass. And Mastelotto’s drumming encompasses not just the acoustic kit, but a unique electronic setup too, allowing him to add loops, samples, percussion, and more. Members of Stick Men have recorded on albums that sold over 100 million records worldwide and all four individual members have played collectively in many different projects in the past five decades in over 90 countries worldwide.

"Born in Boston, Tony Levin started out in classical music, playing bass in the Rochester Philharmonic. Then moving into jazz and rock, he has had a notable career, recording and touring with Peter Gabriel, John Lennon, Pink Floyd, Yes, Alice Cooper, Paul Simon, Seal and many more. He has also released 5 solo CDs and three books of photography and poetry. In addition to touring with Stick Men, he is currently a member of King Crimson (since 1980) and Peter Gabriel Band (since 1977), and jazz bands Levin Brothers (with his older brother Pete Levin) and L’Image (with Steve Gadd, Mike Manieri, David Spinozza, Warren Bernhard). Tony Levin is one of the most recorded bass players in the history of music, appearing on over 1000 albums, and one of the most iconic and recognizable rock musicians in the past 5 decades. His popular website, TonyLevin.com, featured as one of the web’s first blogs, and has over 5 million visits.

"Very rarely does a drummer go on to forge the most successful career on the demise of their former hit band. Phil Collins and Dave Grohl have managed it, and so too has Pat Mastelotto, a self taught drummer from Northern California, who has also been involved with pushing the envelope of electronic drumming. Pat has spent a lifetime jumping genres from pop, to prog, to electronica to world music with – among others – Mr. Mister, XTC, David Sylvian, The Rembrandts, Kimmo Pohjonen, and for the last 25 years with King Crimson.

"Markus is a composer, guitarist, and producer. Initially trained as a pianist, he subsequently studied Robert Fripp’s Guitar Craft and learned to play the Chapman Stick, later moving on to the U8 Touch Guitar. Reuter has released several solo recordings and worked extensively with other musicians. He is one of the core members of the experi-mental band Centrozoon, is half of the duo Tuner (with Pat Mastelotto) and was also a member of Europa String Choir. Reuter has collaborated with Ian Boddy, Robert Rich, No-Man singer Tim Bowness, and many others, and he has joined the new Devin Townsend ’s band. His new power trio Truce is recording the second album and will be touring worldwide."

Stick Men Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, and Markus Reuter bring their tour to Moline on April 25, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $35-45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting Facebook.com/rascalslive/events.