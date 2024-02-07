Stillhouse Junkies, February 16

Friday, February 16, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With their 2022 recording Small Towns lauded by No Depression as "a bluegrass album with a definite Western flair musically and lyrically," the trio of Alissa Wolf, Cody Tinnin, and Fred Kosak bring their outfit Stillhouse Junkies to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on February 16, the artists' credits including being named the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2021 Momentum Band of the Year.

Alissa Wolf began studying the violin at age eight. She followed her heart to numerous summer academies and has studied intensively through the Music in the Mountains Conservatory, the Sewanee Summer Music Festival, Meadowmount School of Music, the Mark O’Connor Fiddle Conference, and the Berklee College of Music Summer Programs. Inspired by attending local folk festivals such as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Wolf began exploring all types of music beyond classical including bluegrass, swing, and jazz. Through this she found her true passion – improvisation. While she attained a B.A. from the University of Puget Sound, she continued to play for the love of music.

Cody Tinnin was born in Page, Arizona, and moved to Southwest Colorado in 2001. He studied jazz trombone at a young age and began playing upright bass in a bluegrass band during his high school years. In 2008, Tinnin moved to Austin, Texas, where he refined his folk, bluegrass, and country bass chops. After nearly a decade in Austin and a short stint in Atlanta, Georgia, Tinnin returned to the Durango area in late 2016. He joined longstanding Durango bluegrass band The Badly Bent in early 2017, and that same year, began studying old-time music, focusing on clawhammer banjo and fiddle. In late 2017, Tinnin joined Stillhouse Junkies, and now devotes his time to touring and teaching.

Fred Kosak has been musically active since first taking up the guitar at age 15. Over his 12 years as a professional musician, he has played in numerous ensembles of varying styles and instrumentations, ranging from funk cover bands to intimate acoustic duets. Over the past 15 years, Kosak has played mandolin and guitar with numerous New England and Colorado-based roots musicians and acts, including Billy Wylder, Three Tall Pines, Acousticana, Creek River String Band, Ethan Robbins, Greg Lizst, Zach Hickman, the Professors of Bluegrass from Yale University, the Badly Bent, and more. In addition to his facility with a broad range of musical styles, Kosak is a seasoned performer with experience at major festivals and storied venues alike.

Stillhouse Junkies headline their Davenport engagement on February 16, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and and the event will be followed by a 7 p.m. concert with Parker Millsap ($20 admission). For tickets, visit TheRaccoonMotel.com.