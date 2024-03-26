26 Mar 2024

Stone Age Queens, April 6

By Reader Staff

Stone Age Queens at the Raccoon Motel -- April 6.

Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With its musicians based in Cedar Rapids and its repertoire boasting such hits as “My God Is the Sun,” “The Evil Has Landed,” and “I Sat by the Ocean,” the tribute musicians of Stone Age Queens headline an April 6 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, delivering a salute to Queens of the Stone Age that celebrates the Grammy-nominated rock outfit of more than 25 years running.

Queens of the Stone Age (also known as QOTSA) was formed in 1996 by guitarist and vocalist Josh Homme (formerly of Kyuss) under the initial moniker Gamma Ray. The band signed with the independent label Loosegroove Records and released the Kyuss/Queens of the Stone Age extended play in 1997. The following year, the band released its full-length, self-titled debut, subsequently signed with Interscope Records, and released its first album for a major label, with Rated R becoming the first Queens of the Stone Age album to chart.

In 2001, the band was joined by vocalist Mark Lanegan, and released their third album, Songs for the Deaf in 2002. That recording brought Queens of the Stone Age to a new level of commercial success, and a full-fledged tour followed in support of the album. The group released a follow-up album, Lullabies to Paralyze, in 2005, and the work peaked at number five on the Billboard 200, selling 97,000 copies during its first week. Two years later, Queens of the Stone Age released its fifth studio album Era Vulgaris, which debuted and peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200.

After a four-year hiatus, Queens of the Stone Age released ...Like Clockwork in June of 2013, which remains their only number-one album to date on the Billboard 200, and after four additional years passed, Villains topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Switzerland, hitting number three with Billboard. Last June, Queens of the Stone Age released its eighth recording Times New Roman... to rave reviews and international top-10 status, with its success followed by a tour throughout the United States and Europe.

Stone Age Queens plays their headlining Davenport engagement on April 6 alongside special guests Jake Stack and The Cat Eyes, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $19.84, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

