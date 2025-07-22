Stranded in the City, August 3

Sunday, August 3, 2 p.m.

Kaiserslautern Square, 119 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by the Kansas City Pitch as "an eclectic band that thrives in the realm of genre-bending," the Missouri-based talents of Stranded in the City play a special outdoor concert hosted by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, their August 3 engagement in Davenport's Kaiserslautern Park treating audiences to a group that, the Pitch continued, "delves deep into pushing the limits of individual talent."

Currently touring in support of their sophomore album, Family Function, released this past spring, Stranded in the City is made up of brothers André Reyes, Jr. (piano, keyboard, synth, organ) and Antonio Reyes (drums) alongside Timmy Keith (guitars), Matt Elton (bass), and Densil “D.J.” Malabre (congas, timbales, percussion). All five instrumentalists are also vocalists for the group, and together they form one of Kansas City's powerhouse bands. With deep musical roots spanning four generations, the Reyes brothers teamed up with rock guitarist Timmy and versatile bassist Matt to lay the foundation of the band’s sound, with Densil eventually bringing a vibrant West African flair that helps complete Stranded in the City's dynamic blend.

As a diverse group that released their debut album Ridin' Around in 2023, Stranded in the City provides a retro flavor in a fresh sound, playing every song with soul and every beat of their hearts. Through the thickness of the groove, they deliver rich vocal harmonies and smoking improvisational skills. Audiences can expect a veritable melting pot of genres including R&B, funk, country, Tex-Mex, rock, blues, and pop, and beyond touring the Midwest this summer, the musicians perform locally and routinely pack venues in Kansas City and the surrounding areas.

Stranded in the City plays their engagement in Kaiserslautern Park on August 3, admission to the 2 p.m. concert is free, and tickets will be available for a 50/50 raffle. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and more information on the afternoon is available by calling the Mississippi Valley Blues Society at (563)322-5837 and visiting MVBS.org.