Struggle Jennings, March 24

Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A chart-topping country-rap star and a grandson of country-music icon Waylon Jennings, touring sensation Struggle Jennings plays a special concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on March 24, the artist currently touring in support of his 2021 album Outlaw Shit recorded with fellow rapper and singer/songwriter Adam Calhoun.

The grandson of instrumental rock guitarist Duane Eddy and country musician Jessi Colter, the step-grandson of Waylon Jennings, and the nephew of Shooter Jennings, from whom the Rust Belt headliner adopted his stage name, Jennings – born William Harness in 1980 – was one of the original members of Yelawolf's Slumerican label roster alongside Bubba Sparxxx. Jennings was incarcerated on drug-related charges in 2011, but two years later, he appeared on Yelawolf's mixtape Wyte Dawg and released his nine-track album I Am Struggle. After being released from prison in 2016, Harness released his Return of the Outlaw EP, and from 2017 to 2018, he collaborated with longtime friend and rapper JellyRoll on a trilogy of Waylon & Willie albums, the title of which pays homage to Jennings' grandfather and Willie Nelson. Struggle and his mother Jenni Eddy Jennings created their Spiritual Warfare EP toward the end of 2018, and the following January, Struggle and his oldest daughter, singer Brianna Harness, released the collaborative EP Sunny Days that snagged the number-three spot on Billboard's Blues Albums chart. In February of 2019, Jennings also released his first solo studio album since 2011 via his own label "Angels & Outlaws," the LP titled The Widow's Son boasting guest appearances by Bubba Sparxxx, Jeremy Penick, Julie Roberts, Alexander King, and Yelawolf.

In November of 2019, Jennings released his full-length album Angels & Outlaws that featured 11 tracks in collaboration with his guitarist Trap DeVille and his daughter Harness, and eventually peaked at number eight on iTunes' Alternative charts. The following June, Jennings teamed up with Adam Calhoun for the EP Legends, and in December of 2020, the artist's fans were surprised by the long anticipated release of Waylon & Willie IV, a continuation in the collaboration series between Struggle and his fellow Nashville native Jelly Roll. Jennings released his solo LP Troubadour of Troubled Souls on April 9 of 2021, and a mere 21 days later, he debuted a second collaboration LP with Illinois rapper Adam Calhoun titled Outlaw Shit, a recording that made instant waves on the iTunes Rap Chart by claiming the number-one spot on the day of its release.

Struggle Jennings performs his East Moline engagement on March 24 with opening sets by Caitlynne Curtis, A Killer's Confession, and Jennings' daughter Brianna Harness, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $16-20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.