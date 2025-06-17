Styx and the Kevin Cronin Band, July 3

Thursday, July 3, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Delivering a sure-to-be-unforgettable night of timeless rock hits, the touring artists of Styx and the Kevin Cronin Band – the latter outfit fronted by REO Speedwagon's former lead vocalist – co-headline a July concert event at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, with, in addition to other hits, the artists performing two albums in their entirety: Styx's The Grand Illusion, and REO Speedwagon's Hi Infidelity.

Styx was formed in Chicago in 1972, and more than a half-century later, its musicians are still revered for melding hard-rock guitar balanced with acoustic guitar, synthesizers mixed with acoustic piano, upbeat tracks with power ballads, and incorporating elements of international musical theatre. Though the band established itself with a progressive-rock sound in the 1970s, Styx began to incorporate pop-rock and soft-rock elements in the 1980s, and is best known for such smash singles as “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “The Best of Times,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Renegade,” “Fooling Yourself,” and “Mr. Roboto.” Styx can also boast four consecutive albums (among them 1977's The Grand Illusion) that were certified multi-platinum, as well as 16 top-40 singles, eight of which hit the top 10. On June 5 of 2022, Styx was inducted into the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame, and on the same night, the band's co-founder Dennis DeYoung was inducted as a songwriter.

Originally formed in Champaign, Illinois, in 1967, REO Speedwagon cultivated a huge following during the 1970s and achieved significant commercial success throughout the following decade, with 1980's Hi Infidelity containing four top-40 Billboard hits and standing as the group's best-selling album with sales of over 10 million copies. Over the course of its musicians' careers, REO Speedwagon sold more than 40 million records and charted 13 Top-40 songs that include the number-one singles “Keep on Loving You” and “Can't Fight This Feeling,” with the band's discography also boasting such timeless rock and pop tunes as “Take It on the Run,” “Keep the Fire Burnin',” and “One Lonely Night.” Last September, the band announced that they would cease touring by the end of the year, and that December, lead vocalist Cronin announced that he and their current touring band – guitarist Dave Amato, drummer Bryan Hitt, keyboardist Derek Hilland and bassist Matt Bissonette – would continue under the moniker The Kevin Cronin Band.

Styx and the Kevin Cronin Brand bring their co-headlining tour to Moline's amphitheater on July 3 alongside Don Felder of the Eagles, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $29.50-99.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.