Summer Camp: On the Road Tour, February 10

Thursday, February 10, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With ther special concert presentation hosted by local favorites The Dawn and featuring performances by an additional five area ensembles, the Summer Camp: On the Road Tour stops at Davenport's Redstone Room on February 10, with the scheduled musicians competing for a spot on the annual music festival's 2022 lineup, and audience votes doubling as entries for pries, swag, and tickets to the three-day event.

Composed of Sean Ryan on guitar, Jordan VanOpDorp on keyboards, Dan Olds on bass, Chris Cushman on drums, “Edub” Wilson on percussion, and Derek Fortin joining the instrumentalists on vocals, the Western Illinois-based The Dawn has been performing cutting-edge improvisational rock throughout the Midwest for more than 12 years. The critical and commercial successes of the group's Waiting on the Storm and 2015's First Light helped catapult the musicians to major festival experiences including Camp Euforia and Summer Camp, with Bass Musician magazine praising the former title for “every wonderful nuance and performance perk,” adding, “There is something beautiful happening within the hairpin turns of The Dawn's music.” In 2015, The Dawn's bandmates began hosting the summertime concert event the Dawn & On Music Festival, which annually gathered more than 1,500 music fans to Moline, and the group's 2017 recording Wooly was their first release on the Cartouche Records label, further showcasing the musicians' songwriting abilities and diversity.

Joining event hosts The Dawn for Summer Camp's February 10 tour stop at the Redstone Room are a quintet of local ensembles: The Textures; Logan Springer & the Wonderfully Wild; Piso's Cure; The Velies; and Wontu Trees. Created by Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment in 2001 and held, since 2003, on Memorial Day weekend at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois, the multi-day Summer Camp festival typically attracts around 20,000 visitors, of which between 8,000 and 10,000 arrive before the gates even open. In 2014, Summer Camp was listed by Rolling Stone as one of the top 40 music festivals in the United States, and featured performers over the years have included moe., Umphrey’s McGee, Trey Anastasio Band, The Flaming Lips, Willie Nelson, Ween, Widespread Panic, Tom Petty’s Mudcrutch, Big Grizmatik, Les Claypool, Keller Williams, Billy Strings, Pretty Lights, Skrillex, The Roots, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, and Medeski Martin & Wood.

The local Summer Camp: On the Road Tour concert takes place at the Redstone Room on February 10, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.