Summer Dean, July 13

Saturday, July 13, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the county artist lauded by Holler Country as “the latest to underscore the crucial distinction between style and substance,” acclaimed singer/songwriter Summer Dean headlines a July 13 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, her 2023 release The Biggest Life also hailed by Saving Country Music as as album “that says a lot, is musically diverse while staying distinctly country, and touches the entire range of human emotions.”

As stated at SummerDeanMusic.com, the rising country star "puts on a hell-of-a show. Armed with three albums, constant tours, and a hot five-piece band behind her, Summer struts onto every stage with the confidence and vulnerability of a songstress that has cemented her place among the top rank Texas tunesmiths. Her live show takes the concertgoer on a ride of original songs bleeding bravado, vulnerability, and a novelist’s eye for detail. Whether with her full band or all by herself, listeners and watchers are treated to an authentic, funny, and honest storyteller performing her way into legendary status.

"Recently named the Texas Country Music Awards Female Artist of the Year, Summer has performed with an array of country aces, including Colter Wall, Marty Stuart, Asleep at the Wheel, Hayes Carll, Silverada (Mike and the Moonpies) and Charley Crockett. There is indeed a rawness and a reality to Dean’s songs which sets her apart as a songwriter of real substance. It’s no wonder Texas legends like Bruce Robison, wanted to produce her album based on the strength of Dean’s simple iPhone-recorded demos, calling her work 'bracing.'

"Her candor is palpable in every syllable and sound of the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s new record The Biggest Life, a profound, vivid document of the songwriter’s might. You can hear hard-earned humanity in 'Big Ol Truck,' a wry ode to reality not always matching expectations, just as you can hear it in the woozy cantina swirl of 'She’s in His Arms, But I’m in the Palm of His Hand,' and particularly in the album’s shattering closer, 'Lonely Girl’s Lament,' Dean’s most formidable moment on record to date.

"Dean has been steadily gaining momentum since the release of her break-out 2021 LP Bad Romantic. Critics hailed Romantic, with Texas Monthly saying Dean showed 'deft skill at disarming listeners with her vulnerability,' while The Boot said Dean 'spins vibrant tales of her blue-collar life, turning life’s ordinary moments into extraordinary ones.' That’s precisely what Summer Dean gives you on The Biggest Life: a handmade album, teeming with unadorned, universal truths, written and performed by a consequential artist whose singular perspective on the world may just profoundly alter yours."

Summer Dean performs her headlining engagement in Davenport on July 13 with additional sets by Jeremy Pinnell and Eric Bolander, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $23.81, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.