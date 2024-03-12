Sun June and Wild Pink, March 24

Sunday, March 24, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

On March 24, a pair of widely lauded indie outfits will team up for a co-headlining bill at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Sun June's 2023 album Bad Dream Jaguar hailed by The Cosmic Clash as a work that "stands as a testament to [the musicians'] artistic progression and their ability to mesmerize audiences from the first notes," and Wild Pink's 2022 ILYSM praised by Pitchfork as a recording that "shines bright and ... soothes an aching soul."

Currently enjoying their seventh year of professional performance, Sun June, the indie-pop band based in Austin, Texas, is composed of Laura Colwell on vocals, Michael Bain and Stephen Salsbury on guitar, Justin Harris on bass, and Sarah Schultz on drums. Sun June released their first full-length album Years in 2018 via Keeled Scales, and the group's second full-length recording, Somewhere, debuted in 2021 through Keeled Scales and Run for Cover. Last year, they released their third album Bad Dream Jaguar, a work that was strongly influenced by Felst, Frank Ocean, Loma, and Caroline Says. This particular Sun June recording was created while Colwell and Salisbury lived 1,300 miles apart, sending demos back and forth, and it has led to some of the band's strongest notices to date. Paste magazine raved that Bad Dream Jaguar "shows artful restraint on songs that are sometimes profound," while SputnikMusic.com called the recording "a bunch of sad songs which make you feel good to be alive. Can’t go wrong with that."

Established in New York and composed of John Ross (vocals, guitar), Arden Yonkers (bass), Dan Keegan (drums), and Mike Brenner (steel guitar), Wild Pink self-released their debut EP Two Songs in 2015, joining Texas Records and releasing a second EP, Good Life, by June of that year. Within the next two years, the musicians' quick success led to a recording deal with Tiny Engines and the release of the 4 Songs EP in 2016, followed by Wild Pink's eponymous debut album in 2017. Wild Pink's third studio album, A Billion Little Lights, was released in 2021, with NPR raving of the work, “Whether you're a music-first or lyrics-first listener, Wild Pink makes music for you,” adding that the work “covers expansive terrain without losing any emotional impact.” ILYSM, meanwhile, continues the glowing notices for the musicians, with Slate magazine calling the album "quaveringly beautiful and intimate," and Distorted Sound deeming it "an immersive album in an almost dreamscape style that allows the band's unfiltered emotion to flow through the listener."

Sun June and Wild Pink co-headline their March 24 Davenport event with an additional set by Sinai Vessel, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.