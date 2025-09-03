Sunny Sweeney, September 18

Thursday, September 18, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of her new album Rhinestone Requiem that Entertainment Focus said "blends Brandy Clark-style lyricism with the vocals of Nanci Griffith and the heart of a honky tonk angel," singer/songwriter Sunny Sweeney headlines a September 18 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, her latest inspiring Americana UK to dub it "a sparkling yet soul-baring exploration of resilience, heartbreak, and honky-tonk healing."

Born in Houston, Texas, in 1976, Sweeney graduated from Southwest Texas State University before releasing her debut album Heartbreaker's Hall of Fame in 2006. The album made its way to the Texas Music Chart and produced three regional singles in the songs “If I Could,” “Ten Years Pass,” and “East Texas Pines.” After gaining a following on the Texas club circuit, Sweeney signed to the independent Big Machine Records label and toured throughout Europe in 2007, and two years later, the singer/songwriter was signed as the first artist to Republic Nashville, a newly founded joint venture between Big Machine and Universal Republic Records. Her first single for the label, “From a Table Away,” was released in 2010 and became Sweeney's first charting single when it debuted at number 58 on U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs for the week of June 26. In March of 2011, the song entered the chart's Top 10.

Republic Nashville released Sweeney's second studio album Concrete that August, with the singles “Staying's Worse Than Leaving” and “Drink Myself Single” scoring as Top 40 hits on the Hot Country Songs chart. After parting ways with Big Machine in 2012, Sweeney signed a recording contract with the Thirty Tigers record label the following year, and released her label-debut single “Bad Girl Phase” in the summer of 2014. Through the fan-sponsored PledgeMusic program, Sweeney issued her third studio record Provoked in 2014, with the critically acclaimed Trophy released three years later. According to Sounds Like Nashville, “There are quite a few cuts on Trophy that have that fun and spicy side to the singer, such as the quite-outspoken title cut – a track that one gets the feeling that Loretta Lynn could have pulled off quite easily circa 1972.” The recording eventually reached number 24 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart and number 20 on its Top Folk Albums chart, and among its hit singles was 2017's "Better Bad Idea." In 2020, Sweeney's first live album was issued on the Thirty Tigers label titled Recorded Live at the Machine Shop Recording Studio, and was followed in 2023 by the critical smash Married Alone, which inspired Holler Country to rave, "Sunny Sweeney has always been cool, but she’s never been this cool before."

Sydney Sweeney headlines her Redstone Room engagement on September 18, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.