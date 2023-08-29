Susto Fine 2-Day Fest, September 8 and 9

Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Headlining a two-day music festival at the Codfish Hollow Barn, the South Carolina-based ensemble SUSTO brings its Americana and alt-country stylings to Maquoketa on September 8 and 9, the artists' Fine 2 Day Fest demonstrating the skills that led Americana UK to call their 2023 release My Entire Life " a fantastic album" with "each song memorable and joyous "

Named after a trauma-related syndrome associated with Central American cultures, one described by frontman Justin Osborne as “when your soul is separated from your body,” SUSTO had its origins in 2014 as a side project for its lead singer, songwriter, guitarist, and keyboardist. Initially performing with a revolving lineup of musicians, the group's eponymous debut was released by Hearts & Plugs later that year. In 2015, Osborne and his group self-released Live from the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame; a year later, the band recorded an Audiotree Live session; and in early 2017, SUSTO's second studio album & I'm Fine Today was released through Acid Boys/Missing Piece Records.

That recording immediately landed on Billboard's Independent chart and Heatseekers' album charts, and also earned the band stellar reviews, with SoundBlab lauding its “thoughtful yet engaging songs” and Americana UK writing, “Osborne knows how to write a positive lyric, and reflect on life, and simultaneously produce a good hook.” Consequence of Sound, meanwhile, stated, “This is the kind of music that just hits in the right way on those long, dark nights of the soul. Hell, it might even make you laugh when you're done moppin' up those tears.” Third album Ever Since I Lost My Mind, released on Rounder Records, followed in 2019, leading SoundBlab to rave, "Each sound is varied and melodic, while the lyrics are clear and meant to be sifted and considered." And with the group currently composed of Osbourne, Marshall Hudson, Kevin Ealy, Johnny Delaware, and Ian Klin, SUSTO' release prior to the current My Entire Life was the widely admired Time in the Sun, which inspired Maximum Volume Music to state, "If you`re looking for something captivating to listen to which will have you pondering life`s big questions, this will certainly satisfy that need."

Joining SUSTO on the band's September 8 and 9 festival lineup are Mel Washington, Radio Free Honduras, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and Big Something, all of whom perform on Friday, and Cannon & the Boxes Johnny Delaware, Judy Blank, Howdy, She Returns from War, Holler Choir, Brother Elsey, and WOMZ taking the Codfish Hollow Barn stage on Saturday. Admission is $50 on September 8 and $65 on September 9, and more information on SUSTO's Fine 2Day Fest is available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.