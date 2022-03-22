SUSTO, April 6 and 7

Wednesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 7, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With their most recent album Time in the Sun lauded by NPR as "a deeply reflective and personal record" and by Americana UK as "a thoroughly joyful, enchanting, and sometimes psychedelic listen," the indie rockers of SUSTO headline concert events at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on April 7 and 8, the musicians' 2021 recording also praised by No Depression as a work that "exemplifies SUSTO’s versatility" by “successfully hybridizing elements of the folk, rock, pop, and Americana songbooks."

Named after a trauma-related syndrome associated with Central American cultures, one described by frontman Justin Osborne as “when your soul is separated from your body,” SUSTO had its origins in 2014 as a side project for its lead singer, songwriter, guitarist, and keyboardist. Initially performing with a revolving lineup of musicians, the group's eponymous debut was released by Hearts & Plugs later that year. In 2015, Osborne and his group self-released Live from the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame; a year later, the band recorded an Audiotree Live session; and in early 2017, SUSTO's second studio album & I'm Fine Today was released through Acid Boys/Missing Piece Records.

That recording immediately landed on Billboard's Independent chart and Heatseekers' album charts, and also earned the band stellar reviews, with SoundBlab lauding its “thoughtful yet engaging songs” and Americana UK writing, “Osborne knows how to write a positive lyric, and reflect on life, and simultaneously produce a good hook.” Consequence of Sound, meanwhile, stated, “This is the kind of music that just hits in the right way on those long, dark nights of the soul. Hell, it might even make you laugh when you're done moppin' up those tears.” Third album Ever Since I Lost My Mind, released on Rounder Records, followed in 2019, leading SoundBlab to rave, "Each sound is varied and melodic, while the lyrics are clear and meant to be sifted and considered." And with the group currently composed of Osbourne, Marshall Hudson, Dries Vandenberg, Jordan Hicks, and Steven Walker, SUSTO is currently touring in support of their widely admired Time in the Sun, which inspired Maximum Volume Music to state, "If you`re looking for something captivating to listen to which will have you pondering life`s big questions, this will certainly satisfy that need."

On both April 6 and April 7, SUSTO headlines the nights' concerts with additional sets by Hotel Fiction, with The Slaps also performing on Wednesday and Grumpy taking the stage on Thursday. Admission is $30 for the 8 p.m. shows on each night, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.