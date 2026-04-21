Sway Wild, May 6

Wednesday, May 6, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Americana UK raving that the talents are an "outstanding" duo who "demonstrate excellent musicianship," folk rockers Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw bring their outfit Sway Wild to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on May 6, First-Avenue.com adding that the project's album debut was "nothing short of an artistic epiphany."

As stated at SwayWild.com: "San Juan Island, Washington-based indie folk-rock duo Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw are back at it with a new sound, and a new name: Sway Wild! Their exceptional vocal harmonies, coupled with Fer’s pioneering electric guitar work, have become a vehicle to carry them around the world, sharing stages with the likes of Iron & Wine, Lake Street Dive, and Watchhouse. Sway Wild’s infectious sound explores the corners of rock, pop, funk, worldbeat, and folk, but at its nucleus it is undeniably a music full of joy. It can squeeze the heart in your chest, it can draw tears from your eyes, and it can force you to get up and move your body; over and over, it somehow manages to do all three at once. Mandy Fer also tours as the lead guitarist for Amos Lee and Allison Russell and has recently performed with Brandi Carlile."

In a rave of the musician's self-titled debut album, First-Avenue.com stated, "Sway Wild’s infectious sound explores the corners of rock, pop, funk, and folk, but at its nucleus it is undeniably a music full of joy. It can squeeze the heart in your chest, it can draw tears from your eyes, and it can force you to get up and move your body; over and over, it somehow manages to do all three at once. Fer and McGraw’s gorgeous harmonies paired with moving lyrics serve to both process and share their jubilation, grief, and frustration with a complex and deeply imperfect society.

“The name Sway Wild evokes a specific feeling. From the beginning, Fer and McGraw intended this band, and this album, to reflect what the endeavor felt like to them: a pathway to the uninhibited unfiltered core that we all possess. The words themselves are an invitation, if not a command, to seek out this untainted part of ourselves. In many ways, Sway Wild’s music is the product of truly wild places, and, like ribbons of light piercing a dark green canopy overhead; it can help us find the wildness that is unquestionably still within us."

Sway Wild headlines their Davenport engagement on May 6, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $21.17, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.