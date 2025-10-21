“The Sweet Caroline Tour Starring Jay White,” October 31

Friday, October 31, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Boasting more than 10,000 worldwide performances and featured on Entertainment Tonight and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, touring tribute artist Jay White brings his Sweet Caroline Tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 31, this stage celebration of Neil Diamond including thrilling renditions of such classics as "Cracklin’ Rosie," "Cherry, Cherry," "Kentucky Woman," "Shilo," "Solitary Man," "Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show," and "Forever in Blue Jeans."

Having first performed as Neil Diamond in 1978, White has toured his celebration of the legendary pop artist throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Japan, and Ireland. Conceived in response to Mr. Diamond’s retirement from the concert stage and the huge demand from audiences worldwide to enjoy the music of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame icon in a live-music setting, The Sweet Caroline Tour Starring Jay White pays homage by performing the hits and beloved gems you know and love with the same energy and artistry Diamond delivered over his incredible 50-year career.

White acknowledges gratitude that his years of dedication and devotion has convinced tens of thousands of Diamond fans that he is the closest thing to the real deal – and he’s also humbled to have been acknowledged and embraced by Diamond, his family, and his band for performing the Brooklyn-born singer/songwriters’ music live in concert in the most respectful, convincing way possible. White stated: “Neil’s kindness and acceptance has always been greatly appreciated and I’m honored to have appeared with him on his Stages box set DVD. Now, more than ever, I will continue to pay homage, through each and every performance, to the man who has meant so much, to so many, for so long. Especially me.”

To date, the 84-year-old Diamond has sold more than 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He has had 10 chart-topping singles on Billboard's Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts: "Cracklin' Rosie," "Song Sung Blue," "Longfellow Serenade," "I've Been This Way Before," "If You Know What I Mean," "Desirée," "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" (Diamond's duet with Barbra Streisand), "America," "Yesterday's Songs," and "Heartlight," the latter inspired by Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. In total, 38 songs by Diamond have been featured in the Top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, and his movie debut in 1980's The Jazz Singer earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Diamond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, and he received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000. In 2011, he was an honoree at the Kennedy Center Honors, and he received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. In 2019, his 1969 signature song "Sweet Caroline" was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," and Billboard ranked him as the 25th greatest artist of all time. Diamond is also the only musician to score a top 20 hit in each decade since the origin of Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, and over a career spanning five decades, he has scored 16 top-10 albums on Billboard charts.

The Sweet Caroline Tour Starring Jay White lands in Davenport on October 31, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert events starts at $39, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.