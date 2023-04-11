The Sweet Lillies, April 26

Wednesday, April 26, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their acclaimed Common Ground – a recording in which, according to Americana UK, the musicians "traverse a musical landscape that finds them crisscrossing the terrain of American roots music" – the bluegrass and Americana artists of The Sweet Lillies headline an April 26 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, their latest album lauded by The Grateful Web as one that "moves seamlessly from the horn-driven title-track 'Common Ground' to the gentle 'Breath to the Birds.'"

With the group's albums including 2016’s self-titled release and 2018’s A Lighter Hue in addition to Common Ground, the Sweet Lillies is composed of Julie Gussaroff, Becca Bisque, and Dustin Rohleder, who have combined their individual strengths together to deliver powerful narratives of life in song. With their acoustic string-band lineup of guitar, viola, and upright bass given flight by ethereal, vocal harmonies that float like a dream, the Sweet Lillies’ music has an old-time soul with a forward-looking eye, crafting an uncommonly-beautiful style they have christened String-Americana – a nod to the band’s all encompassing musical tastes and willingness to experiment with genres. As Gussaroff explains, “Some musicians learn from teachers, some learn from family members, and some are self taught. Some musicians are classically trained, some come up through folk, some draw from multiple springs, from hip hop through pop to bebop. In the Lillies, all of these skill sets are valuable, relevant, and appreciated.”

The Sweet Lillies were born from Gussaroff’s desire to form a band in which each member would be an equal participant in terms of songwriting, singing, and creative input. After years of accompanying other artists, serving as a side player, and writing songs for others, multi-instrumentalist and classical trained vocalist Gussaroff wanted to establish a true musical-collective that would highlight the best qualities of all involved. In 2014, Gussaroff met Bisque, who was a classically trained violist. The two found an immediate and deep musical connection and the Sweet Lillies were born. In 2017, at a campground jam at the Hangtown Ball, they heard guitarist Rohleder. That night, the three played for what they remembered as, “Ten magical hours.” The following year, in 2018, Rohleder joined the Sweet Lillies full-time, completing Gussaroff’s vision.

Over the years, the musicians have been joined onstage by a number of legendary performers including, Sam Bush, George Porter Jr., Peter Rowan, Sally Van Meter, Andy Hall from the Infamous Stringdusters, Kyle Hollingsworth and Jason Hahn from the String Cheese Incident, Jennifer Hartswick, and Natalie Cressman from the Trey Anastasio Band. Andy Thorn from Leftover Salmon, who has sat in on many of those live adventures, says, “It’s always a joy to play with the Sweet Lillies. Over the years, I’ve seen them evolve from a folk-and-bluegrass group into a genre-bending powerhouse. Today, at a Lillies show, you’ll hear everything from their beautiful, soulful originals, to creative reinventions of your favorite 90s hip-hop tracks. They’re always ready to have fun – on stage and off – without losing an ounce of their professionalism.”

The Sweet Lillies play their Redstone Room engagement on April 26 with an additional set by Lily Stella Maris, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonGroundQC.org.