Sweet Magnolia, July 13

Sunday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With their 2024 debut LP Miss Missed Connection the winner of the South Arts Jazz Roads Award and, according to The Grateful Web, boasting "infectiously fun songs that invite crowd participation," the touring pop, soul, and New Orleans brass talents of Sweet Magnolia headline a July 13 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their songs hailed by Glide magazine as "unapologetically sassy, infectiously fun, and bold."

As stated at SouthArts.org, "Sweet Magnolia bridges New Orleans jazz roots and pop music. Led by saxophonist Meg Dwyer, a prominent figure in the New Orleans brass band scene, Sweet Magnolia began in 2021 to showcase Dwyer’s original songwriting through brass band music. 'Being a brass musician, I didn’t really know how to write for any other type of ensemble,' admits Dwyer. With the addition of a keyboard player, Sweet Magnolia maintains brass band elements like tuba lines and horn solos while blending them with pop music in their debut album Miss Missed Connection.

"Dwyer, with over 8 years in education as a band director and English teacher in New Orleans, is dedicated to preserving the brass band tradition. She often apprentices under and plays alongside descendants of the Andrews family and original members of the Rebirth and Treme brass bands. Her career as a sidewoman has been devoted to supporting New Orleans culture bearers, and she now creates something original with Sweet Magnolia.

"Since 2021, Sweet Magnolia has made waves in the New Orleans music scene. Their debut EP Glitter in the Bathtub received international radio play. In 2023, they were selected as one of 50 artists for the Crescent City Sounds Collection. They perform annually at the 504 Craft Beer Festival and have appeared at Hammond’s Oktoberfest and the Supernova Festival. Locally, they play at venues like Le Bon Temps Roule, BJ’s, and hold a monthly residency at Carrollton Station."

Sweet Magnolia headlines their Davenport engagement on July 13 with an additional set by area musician David Zollo, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.