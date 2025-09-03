Switchfoot, September 17

Wednesday, September 17, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Having sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their 11 studio albums including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown and 2009's Grammy Award-winning Hello Hurricane, the alt-rock musicians of Switchfoot bring their national tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on July 15, the band revered for their exhilarating live performances resulting in more than 5 million concert tickets sold in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Based in San Diego, California, Switchfoot's members are Jon Foreman (lead vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass guitar, backing vocals), Chad Butler (drums, percussion) – all three of whom co-founded the band in 1996 – and Jerome Fontamillas (guitar, keyboards, backing vocals). After early successes in the Christian-rock scene, their albums including The Legend of Chin, New Way to Be Human, and the Grammy-nominated Learning to Breathe, the musicians first gained mainstream recognition with the inclusion of four of their songs in the 2002 film A Walk to Remember. This recognition led to the release of their major-label debut The Beautiful Letdown, which debuted in 2003 and featured the hit singles "Meant to Live" and "Dare You to Move." Switchfoot's fifth album, 2005's Nothing Is Sound, peaked at number three on the Billboard 200, and included the single "Stars," a gold-certified hit to match their previous successes "Meant to Live" and "Dare You to Move." The chart-topping Christian-rock smash Oh! Gravity followed in 2006, while Switchfoot's seventh album, 2009's Hello Hurricane, received a Grammy Award for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album.

A trio of additional Billboard chart-toppers followed in 2011's Vice Verses, -214's Fading West, and 2016's Where the Light Shines Through, and since then, the band has delivered a quartet of additional hits: 2019's Native Tongue, 2021's Interrobang, 2022's The Is Our Christmas Album, and 2023's remastered The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version). Beyond their musical output, the members of Switchfoot have been involved in a number of humanitarian causes including with DATA, the ONE Campaign, the Keep A Breast Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Invisible Children, and To Write Love on Her Arms. In addition to supporting those efforts, they founded the Switchfoot Bro-Am Surf Contest, an annual benefit contest and concert to raise money for various organizations serving homeless kids in the band's hometown of San Diego.

Switchfoot brings their national 2025 tour to Davenport on September 17 alongside the guest artists of Fox Royale, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $45-377, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.