Switchfoot, July 18

Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their just-release album Forever Now whose single "Wake Up, Mr. Crow" peaked at number two on the Cross Rhythms Christian Airplay chart, the alt-rock and gospel musicians of Switchfoot bring their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort on July 18, their unique blend of emotionally intelligent and uplifting music having earned them a devoted and loyal global fan base.

Based in San Diego, California, Switchfoot's members find Jon Foreman (lead vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass guitar, backing vocals), Chad Butler (drums, percussion) – all three of whom co-founded the band in 1996 – performing alongside Jerome Fontamillas (guitar, keyboards, backing vocals) and Boaz Roberts (lead guitar). After early successes in the Christian-rock scene, their albums including The Legend of Chin, New Way to Be Human, and the Grammy-nominated Learning to Breathe, the musicians first gained mainstream recognition with the inclusion of four of their songs in the 2002 film A Walk to Remember. This recognition led to the release of their major-label debut The Beautiful Letdown, which debuted in 2003 and featured the hit singles "Meant to Live" and "Dare You to Move." Switchfoot's fifth album, 2005's Nothing Is Sound, peaked at number three on the Billboard 200, and included the single "Stars," a gold-certified hit to match their previous successes "Meant to Live" and "Dare You to Move." The chart-topping Christian-rock smash Oh! Gravity followed in 2006, while Switchfoot's seventh album, 2009's Hello Hurricane, received a Grammy Award for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album.

A trio of additional Billboard chart-toppers followed in 2011's Vice Verses, -214's Fading West, and 2016's Where the Light Shines Through, and since then, the band delivered a quartet of additional hits prior to June's Forever Now: 2019's Native Tongue, 2021's Interrobang, 2022's This Is Our Christmas Album, and 2023's remastered The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version). Beyond their musical output, the members of Switchfoot have been involved in a number of humanitarian causes including with DATA, the ONE Campaign, the Keep A Breast Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Invisible Children, and To Write Love on Her Arms. In addition to supporting those efforts, they founded the Switchfoot Bro-Am Surf Contest, an annual benefit contest and concert to raise money for various organizations serving homeless kids in the band's hometown of San Diego. To fate, Switchfoot has raised more than $3 million dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation.

Switchfoot brings their national tour to Davenport's Event Center on July 18 with additional sets by Fuel and Lit, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $60-100, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.