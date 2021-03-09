Virtual Performances: Taj Mahal Concert Events, March 13 through 27

Taj Mahal & Phanton Blues Band: Saturday, March 13, 8 p.m.

Roots Rising Showcase w/ Taj Mahal: Saturday, March 20, 8 p.m.

Taj Mahal & Fantastic Negrito: Saturday, March 27, 8 p.m.

Presented by the Englert Theatre

The talents of one of America's most revered and acclaimed blues musicians will be on display in no fewer than three virtual concert events hosted by Iowa City's Englert Theatre, with the legendary Taj Mahal featured alongside his Phantom Blues Band and guest artist Jon Cleary on March 13; hosting the Roots Rising Showcase on March 20; and performing with the artist Fantastic Negrito on March 27.

A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and film composer, Mahal plays the guitar, piano, banjo, harmonica, and many other instruments, often incorporating elements of world music into his work. Mahal has done much to reshape the definition and scope of blues music over the course of his more than 50-year career by fusing it with nontraditional forms, including sounds from the Caribbean, Africa, India, Hawaii, and the South Pacific. Over the course of his illustrious career, Mahal has received three Grammy Awards in the category of Best Contemporary Blues Album (for 1997's Señor Blues, 2000's Shoutin' in Key, and 2018's TajMo), as well as a nomination for 2008's Maestro. A multiple Blues Music Award winner, Mahal is also a member of the Blues Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, and other significant accolades include being designed the official Blues Artist of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 2006, and in 2011, receiving an honorary Doctor of Humanities from South Carolina's Wofford College.

Mahal's March 13 concert event for the Englert finds him performing with his Phantom Blues Band featuring Tony Braunagel (drums, percussion), Larry Fulcher (bass), Joe Sublett (saxophone), Mike Finnigan (keyboards/organ/vocals), and Jonny Lee Schell (guitar/vocals). The group has performed with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Little Feat, Elton John, and the Rolling Stones, and musically explores everything from Texas Blues to Memphis Soul. Special guest Jon Cleary, meanwhile, is a virtuosic keyboardist, vocalist, songwriter, and fellow Grammy winner. His music pays homage to, and proudly fills the void left behind by, such Crescent City icons as Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Art Neville, James Booker, and others, and Cleary has toured the world with the likes of John Scofield, Dr. John, and Bonnie Raitt.

Hosted and curated by Mahal, the March 20 Roots Rising Showcase will feature a collection of the artist's hand-picked favorite emerging talents performing songs recorded live and exclusively for this streaming performance. The musical lineup includes Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amythyst Kiah, Annie Mack, Leyla McCalla, Piedmont Bluz Acoustic Duo, Ranky Tanky, Allison Russell, and Jontavious Willis. And on March 27, Mahal joins forces with NPR’s inaugural Tiny Desk contest winner Fantastic Negrito, who has performed at some of the biggest festivals and stages in the world. He and Mahal are self-taught multi-instrumentalists who have shared bills before but hatched the idea for a dual livestream together on the phone during the pandemic. Utilizing a shared band, blues fans can expect both separate and collaborative performances as thrilling as they are soulful.