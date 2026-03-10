TAKAAT, March 22

Sunday, March 22, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Thrilling soundscapes and evocative listening experiences will be on hand at Rozz-Tox on March 22, the Rock Island venue hosting a headlining set by TAKAAT, the musicians beging joined in concert by special guests Glurge and Friendless.

As stated at the Purplish Records Bandcamp page, "TAKAAT (pronounced tuh-cot), meaning 'noise' in the Tuareg language Tamashek, is the trio of Ahmoudou Madassane, Mikey Coltun, and Souleymane Ibrahim, also known as the rhythm section of Mdou Moctar. TAKAAT is sonic chaos, improvisation, freedom of exploration, and the punk styles of bands such as Fugazi and Unwound, all mixed together with the guitar music from the Sahel.

"TAKAAT started during soundchecks while on the road with Mdou Moctar when the trio indulged their shared love for amps cranked to 11 and the sound of blown out speakers. Towards the end of 2023, the three started writing music together, inspired by their shared experiences with the sounds and energy of Hausa bar bands, gritty soukous, and 2000s post-punk. The music of TAKAAT is intense, dark, and energetic. Deeply inspired by the DIY ethos of punk, Ahmoudou, Mikey, and Souleymane capture that thrill of the new and the ecstasy of togetherness in these heavy rockers. TAKAAT follows in the spirit of the independent music culture that birthed hardcore basement shows, bedroom tape labels, and generator-powered pick-up wedding bands."

as RozzTox.com advises of TAKAAT's March 22 engagement: "They will be playing as a duo for this show; Ahmoudou on guitar, and Mikey on bass. There will be a drum machine. It will be loud."

Glurge, the musicians' Bandcamp page states, "is an apocalyptic dirge-pop duo from Minneapolis, comprised of Stu Cline and Jessica Dzielinski. Originally called Aqualife, Glurge began as Stu's solo project until it was expanded in 2024 with Jessica joining on drums. Their music has been described as scary and cinematic, with bizarre chord changes laid atop droning organs and explosive, tympani-like drums. Their songs are short and manic, encapsulating the feeling of a small bug trying to crawl out of the sink."

Terrific Recordings' Bandcamp on Friendless states that the touring act "is a new solo project of drummer and percussionist Jon Mueller, developed from his duo with Andrew Fitzpatrick, called Friend. Refined to just acoustic drums, Friendless focuses on a similar flow of rapidly shifting time signatures over a pulsing and inviting core tempo, resulting in energetic rhythms that share elements of traditional folk music and modern electronic music in performance and feel. Friendless appears on the compilation CD, The Milwaukee Protocol: Unfamiliar Audio for Rabies Awareness. Additional recordings and performances are planned throughout 2026.

"Jon Mueller is celebrated for his uncommon technique, rigor and virtuosity. Notable solo performances have taken place at the Guggenheim Museum, New Museum, Issue Project Room, SXSW, Big Ears Festival, Hopscotch Fest and Witching Hour Festival. Beyond his solo work, Mueller has performed and recorded with Aaron Turner, Olivia Block, Who is the Witness?, James Plotkin, Mind Over Mirrors, Volcano Choir, Collections of Colonies of Bees, and Pele."

TAKAAT performs their headlining set in Rock Island on March 22 with special guests Glurge and Friendless, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $15-20 or $10 for members, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.