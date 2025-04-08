Tal Cohen Trio, April 19

Saturday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Sound Conservatory, 504 17th Street, Moline IL

Critically acclaimed musicians renowned for their bold artistry and innovative approach to jazz, the talents of the Tal Cohen Trio enjoy a special April 19 engagement at Moline's Sound Conservatory, the lauded pianist and his fellow artists masterfully blending traditional jazz with global influences, creating a sound that is both refreshingly modern and deeply rooted in jazz history.

Currently based in Miami, Grammy Award winner Cohen has received much acclaim, including winning the Barry Harris National Piano Competition, and was the recipient of the prestigious Freedman Fellowship. Cohen performed to a sold-out crowd at the Sydney Opera House, and recently, the artist has been playing around the globe with Terence Blanchard, Greg Osby, Ignacio Berroa, Joe Lovano, and others.

He currently leads his own ensemble which has performed at Iconic jazz festivals and venues that include Jazzbez Jazz Festival (Ukraine), Detroit Jazz Festival, Melbourne Jazz Festival (Australia), and a three-week residency at the Black Cat (San Francisco), and the pianist's most recent album Gentle Giants has received international acclaim and gained him many glowing notices, including a four-star review from Downbeat magazine. Cohen has become one of the most in-demand pianists as he continues to internationally tour with his unique blend of Jewish melodies, traditional jazz harmony, and an impeccable rhythmic pallet forging a path to be remembered.

As noted by iconic, Oscar-nominated musician Terence Blanchard, "Tal Cohen is one of the brightest stars playing the piano to come along in a long time and has the promise of being at the top of the curve changing our minds about music." And David Manson, director of EMIT & the St. Petersburg Jazz Festival, stated, "The Tal Cohen Trio manages to combine complex, modern jazz concepts with graceful phrasing, thoughtful development and honest expression. The original ideas, high level of communication and spontaneity of the group is a breath of fresh air and proof that jazz has a bright future."

The Tal Cohen Trio performs their Moline engagement on April 19, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $16-36, and more information and tickets are available by visiting SoundConservatory.com.