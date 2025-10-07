07 Oct 2025

Taraneh, October 20

By Reader Staff

Taraneh at the Raccoon Motel -- October 20.

Monday, October 20, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With her sound described by Post-Punk.com as "a genre-defying journey, a mysterious blend of sounds that teeters between light and shadow," multi-genre musician Taraneh headlines an October 20 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist also hailed by Paper magazine as "a magnetic force in the New York music scene" who "looks like a goth Debbie Harry and sings like a moody siren."

As stated at HeyTereneh.com, "Tereneh is Canadian-Moroccan producer, songwriter, and performer. She’s carved out a distinctive sound that feels mystical and modern – deeply influenced by her roots and shaped by her culturally rich upbringing in Ottawa, Ontario. Her production style – soulful, hard-hitting, and cinematic – draws from Hip-Hop, R&B, and Electronic music, and reflects her deep love for translating energy into sound.
"As the producer behind all-femme band Naduh, Taraneh has helped drive the group’s success, earning over 900,000 streams, multiple WCMA nominations, Prime Video placements, and a growing international tour history across Europe, Mexico, the UK, and Canada. She’s also shared stages with music legends like E-40, Ghostface Killah, Raveena, Jacob Banks, and more.

"Taraneh was recently named a 'Producer to Watch in 2025' by SPLICE and selected as one of six Canadian women for the prestigious Women In The Studio National Accelerator by Music Publishers Canada. She’s been invited to high-level songwriting camps internationally as a producer, including in Abu Dhabi and Palma, and works closely with her in-house team and creative partner Walt3r P. to deliver fully realized sonic visions from start to finish. Her work has been featured in Earmilk, SceneNoise, BeatRoute, Georgia Straight, The Vancouver Sun, HipHop Canada, and more.”

Taraneh performs her headlining engagement on October 20 with an additional set by Comedt, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

