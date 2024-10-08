“A Taste of Ireland,” October 18

Friday, October 18, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Their Midwestern tour having already taken the exhilarating performance troupe to Nebraska and Missouri before heading to Illinois and Indiana, the multi-faceted talents of A Taste of Ireland land in Iowa with an October 18 stop at the Adler Theatre, with audiences invited to laugh, cry, and jig into the night during a thrilling production designed to be Celtic for a whole new generation.

Having performed more than 300 shows since 2019, A Taste of Ireland has merged cultural traditions, modern flair, and craic galore to deliver a performance that has brought the house down night after night. This season, audiences can join an acclaimed cast of champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist as they blend Irish charm with mind-blowing talents to present an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Featuring revamped classics such as "Danny Boy," "Tell Me Ma," "Wild Rover," and many additional well-known songs, the show’s energetic blend of melodic folk music mash-ups, jaw-dropping a cappella tap battles, and heartwarming emotion transports patrons through the story of Ireland’s tumultuous history, complemented by stunning production and lighting and a pint of Celtic wit.

Starring spectacular hoofers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance alongside a treasure trove of Irish dancing champions, A Taste of Ireland merges international Irish dance stars with the very best talent in the nation to deliver intricate choreography that is 100-percent live. Boasting more than 150 five-star Facebook reviews, this touring sensation is exactly what it promises: a taste of everything you love about Ireland, and with a generous helping of more.

In its Davenport presentation, A Taste of Honey invites audiences to "witness the birth of a nation told through rhythm and beat, with the cry of the Vikings as they were brought to defeat, the rise and fall of the rebellion the show tells the tale, trapped were the Irish, watch them dance from the jail. For the nation fought free from Dundalk to Tralee, they sing and they dance through the night full of glee. For Ireland, there was, not a nation quite like her, hold on to your seat, feel Ireland’s passion and fire.”

A Taste of Ireland comes to Davenport on October 18, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $35-65, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive/the-adler-theatre.