Taylor Dayne and Tiffany, December 29

Sunday, December 29, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A pair of multi-talented singer/songwriters with enormous fan bases and number-one Billboard hits team up for one sensational night at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, with the venue's December 29 engagement boasting a special concert event featuring Taylor Dayne of the chart-topping “Love Will Lead You Back” and the iconic “Tell It to My Heart,” and Tiffany of “Could've Been” and “I Think We're Alone Now” fame.

Signed to Arista Records in 1986, Dayne's first song to crack the Billboard Top 10 was 1987's dance-pop number “Tell It to My Heart,” an instant worldwide smash that rose to number seven on the U.S. charts and peaked in the top five of most major markets worldwide. Six more top-10 hits in the United States quickly followed, among them “Prove Your Love,” I'll Always Love You,” “Don't Rush Me,” “With Every Beat of My Heart,” and 1990's “Love Will Lead You Back.” That latter song, a Diane Warren composition, peaked at number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts, and to date, Dayne has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award, and received honors from the New York Music Hall of Fame. Dayne also released her memoir Tell It to My Heart this past February, a book that stayed on Amazon's bestseller list for weeks, and has enjoyed a successful career as a stage and television actress, appearing in such Broadway productions as Aida and on such TV series as Showtime's Rude Awakening and FX's Rescue Me.

Born Tiffany Renee Darwish, Tiffany first made her name in 1985 by appearing on Star Search with Ed McMahon, where she finished the TV competition in second place. The following year, the young artist recorded her self-titled studio-debut album and was signed to an MCA contract, eventually embarking on a nationwide tour of shopping malls titled The Beautiful You: Celebrating the Good Life Shopping Mall Tour '87. Through the growing fame earned from this unusual and original marketing strategy, Tiffany's second single – a cover of Tommy James & the Shondell's hit “I Think We're Alone Now” – became a number-one hit on Billboard's Hot 100 list, with the follow-up ballad “Could've Been” also peaking at the number-one spot in February of 1988. Tiffany's gender-modified version of the Beatles' “I Saw Her Standing There” then made it to the number-seven position on the Hot 100, with “Feelings of Forever” finding chart success through its 4.1-million-plus-selling debut. Tiffany's credits include setting a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with a debut album, a year in which she also toured with New Kids on the Block – who served as her opening act.

Taylor Dayne and Tiffany take the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center stage starting at 7 p.m., admission to the 7 p.m. concert on December 29 is $20-45, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)852-4386 or visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.