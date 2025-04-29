29 Apr 2025

Taylor Hollingsworth, May 13

By Reader Staff

Taylor Hollingsworth at the Raccoon Motel -- May 13.

Tuesday, May 13, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

An Alabama-based singer/songwriter and guitarist who is also member of Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band and Dead Fingers, folk, rock, and blues artist Taylor Hollingsworth headlines a May engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's 2020 album Country Visions lauded by Blackwater Collective as "a true psychedelic wanderer with a gritty glow of downhome goodness."

A talented guitarist since age 14, as stated at AllMusic.com, "Alabama native Taylor Hollingsworth cut his teeth as a sideman while also pursuing his own career as a solo singer/songwriter. After stints in the bands Cutgrass and Verbena, he became the leader of Taylor and the Puffs and released You Know That Summers Comin' in March 2004. He made his solo debut with the EP Shoot Me, Shoot Me, Heaven later that year, followed in January 2005 by his first full-length solo album, Tragic City. His second solo effort, Bad Little Kitty, was released by Mass Music in July 2008 as he embarked on a tour. Hollingsworth then joined Conor Oberst as part of the Mystic Valley Band, Oberst's first post-Bright Eyes project. Although he also served as a sideman with Maria Taylor, Hollingsworth's focus remained with the Mystic Valley Band, as he co-wrote several songs for the band's sophomore album, 2009's Outer South, and toured with the band in support of the record. That same year, Hollingsworth found time to issue Life with a Slow Ear, a stripped-down solo album that focused on little more than his voice and acoustic guitar."

TaylorHollingsworth.org, meanwhile, states that the musician from Birmingham "is back with an electrifying, foot stomper of an album titled Yahola. With his unique blend of folk, rock, and blues, Taylor has carved out a distinct musical niche that he calls 'folk n' roll' or electric folk. In a world full of manufactured pop sensations and cookie-cutter artists, Taylor Hollingsworth stands apart as a true maverick of original music. Recorded in the heart of hill country blues at Dialback Sound, in Water Valley, Mississippi, this record will stand out to those who love the genre but are seeking a fresh take."

Taylor Hollingsworth headline his Davenport engagement on May 13 alongside the talents of Gold Dust, anni xo, and Kiernan, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

