Teenage Bottlerocket, December 18

Thursday, December 18, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their fall release Ready to Roll that inspired Faster & Louder's reviewer to call it "one of the best pop-punk albums I've heard in recent years," the Wyoming-based Teenage Bottlerocket, originated by twin brothers Ray and Brandon Carlisle, headlines a December 18 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Punk Rock Theory saying of their latest, "The album has new wave sounds, Ramones-y elements, and a great sound with impeccable pacing."

As stated at AllMusic.com: "Despite hailing from Laramie, Wyoming, Teenage Bottlerocket play punk rock in the tight, fast, and frantic SoCal tradition. Teenage Bottlerocket was formed in 2000 by bassist and lead singer Ray Carlisle and drummer Brandon Carlisle, shortly after the breakup of their previous band, the Homeless Wonders. Adding guitarist Zach Doe, the group played out in 2001, and released their debut EP, A-Bomb, a year later. Doe soon left the band and they added a new guitarist, Joel Pattinson, who played on their first full-length album, 2003's Another Way. For 2005's Total, Teenage Bottlerocket expanded to a four-piece with the addition of second guitarist Kody Templeman, previously of the Lillingtons, whose sound had been an influence on the Carlisle brothers early on.

"Arriving in 2008, Warning Device saw the band go through more personnel changes: Joel Pattinson left the lineup, Ray Carlisle moved from bass to guitar, and Miguel Chen took over on the four-string. 2009's They Came from the Shadows was Teenage Bottlerocket's first album for well-established West Coast punk label Fat Wreck Chords; Fat Wreck also released 2012's Freak Out! A few years later, the band moved to Rise Records for 2015's Tales from Wyoming. It proved to be Brandon Carlisle's last album with Teenage Bottlerocket; he died unexpectedly on November 7, 2015, after falling into a coma. The remaining members opted to soldier on, hiring new drummer Darren Chewka and returning to the Fat Wreck Chords fold to release the 2017 covers album Stealing the Covers, as well as the accompanying single 'Going Back to Wyo.' In 2019, they returned with their eighth full-length, Stay Rad! Two years later, the similarly toned Sick Sesh! arrived, bearing their taut and tuneful style. After again parting ways with Fat Wreck, Teenage Bottlerocket moved to another Bay Area indie, Pirates Press Records, for their tenth album, Ready to Roll."

Teenage Bottlerocket headlines their Davenport engagement on December 18 with additional sets by Fea and Rodeo Boys, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.