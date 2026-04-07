Temptress, April 19

Sunday, April 19, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Doom Charts raving about the ensemble's "dueling male/female vocals, killer riffs, and ... element of looming danger," the touring rockers of Temptress headline an April 19 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their 2023 recording SEE hailed by mxdawn's Sierra Light as "an album that is sure to leave a lasting impression."

Currently touring in support of their 2026 sophomore release Hear, Temptress, as stated at TemptressOfficial.com, "is a trio of veteran touring musicians, which includes Andi Cuba drums/vocals, Kelsey Wilson guitar/vocals, and Christian Wright bass/vocals. All members converged in Dallas, Texas and began their musical journey in 2019.

In five months, these experienced players went from jamming for fun to writing and recording some potent heavy songs. They immediately began performing live as Temptress and then presented their first three original songs in a debut EP release, Temptress. Temptress has an impressive touring history over the last six years mostly supporting their debut record, entitled SEE, released through Metal Assault Records on March 3, 2023."

The group received raves for that album, with The Sleeping Shaman stating, "The power trio used everything I love in heavy music and created a unique album. Temptress have captured my attention from start to finish with See and it’s an album I’ll want to revisit often. I only hope more than six songs were written so a follow-up is not far away.” Echoes & Dust added that "Temptress takes you into the deep, dark tunnels and unveils this crystal ball, showing you these hidden secrets that’ll make your eyes wide-open." The rave reviews, meanwhile, continue to amass for this past January's Hear, with Distorted Sound saying: "In a calculated and beautifully executed album, the Texan trio delicately blends a rich concoction of doom, post-rock, grunge, and post-hardcore. In doing so, the band stir the melting pot to serve up a generous helping of sublime, haunting, and potent ethereal rock."

Temptress headlines their Davenport engagement on April 19 with an additional set by Erosions, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.