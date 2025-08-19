Tenci, Thanka Iyer, and Allalibera, September 4

Thursday, September 4, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2018 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

A trio of exceptional independent talents will share with audiences one night of unforgettable music on September 4, with Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox hosting the touring talents of Tenci, Thanya Iver, and, performing a solo set, Annalibera.

Tenci is a folk-country-rock band that started as the project of lead vocalist and songwriter Jess Shoman. The current lineup of the band demonstrates undeniable musical chemistry as Shoman is joined by Curt Oren (sax/flute/guitar), Manae Solara Vaughn (drums), and Izzy Reidy (bass). Live on stage, they embody the feelings of wistfulness, dreamfulness, and curiosity which are ever-present throughout Tenci’s recorded discography.

Montreal artist Thanya Iyer is an enigmatic songwriter who crafts sparkling, experimental pop music. Her live band features Pompey, Emilie Kahn, and Daniel Gélinas, whose acoustic and electronic contributions enliven serene, spiritual compositions.

Often described as cinematic and emotional, Annalibera’s four albums traverse an eclectic range of styles including electronic dance, indie rock, chamber pop, and country. Her experimental noise cassette loveil (2015) was re-released by influential label Night People in 2017 and accompanied by an album-length video collage she filmed using a Sony handicam, a broken TV, a Canon Rebel, and footage from her family archive.

Tenci, Thanya Iver, and Annalibera collectively perform their individual sets in Rock Island on September 4, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15 in advance and $20 at the door (cash only), and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.