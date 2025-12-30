Tennessee Whiskey: A Tribute to Chris Stapleton, The Ultimate Eric Church Experience, and Bell Bottom Revival: Lainey Wilson Tribute, January 9

Friday, January 9, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

On January 9, three touring tribute acts will deliver one exhilarating night of country hits when East Moline venue The Rust Belt hosts its co-headlining concert with Tennessee Whiskey: A Tribute to Chris Stapleton, The Ultimate Eric Church Experience, and Bell Bottom Revival: Lainey Wilson Tribute, a celebration of the Nashville-based singer/songwriters and their chart-topping, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling discographies.

To date, singer/songwriter Stapleton has released five studio albums, one EP, 21 singles, six promotional singles, and three music videos. His debut solo album Traveller was released in May of 2015 by Mercury Nashville, reached number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and gold by Music Canada. Its album track "Tennessee Whiskey" was certified quadruple-platinum in the U.S. and reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the single "Nobody to Blame" reached the top 10 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart. Stapleton's second and third studio albums From a Room: Volume 1 and Volume 2 in 2017, and Traveller and Volume 1 were the best-selling country albums of 2016 and 2017, respectively. Those three Stapleton releases held the top-three spots on the Top Country Albums chart dated February 10, 2018, making Stapleton the first artist to do so since Garth Brooks in 1992. Among his many accolades, the artist is the recipient of 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and five Billboard Music Awards, and in 2019, Stapleton was recognized by the Academy of Country Music as the inaugural ACM artist-songwriter of the decade, with Traveller Billboard's Top Country Album of the decade.

Eric Church has released seven studio albums, two live albums, three extended plays, and 29 singles, including six as a featured artist. He made his debut on the Billboard Hot Country Songs with his 2006 single "How 'Bout You,": and charted eight more singles between then and 2011, when he achieved his first number-one smash with "Drink in My Hand." This would be the first of six solo chart-topping songs for Church over his career to date, the other five being "Springsteen," "Give Me Back My Hometown," "Talladega," "Record Year," and "Some of It." Church has released six studio albums for Capitol Records Nashville/EMI Nashville – Sinners Like Me, Carolina, Chief, The Outsiders, Mr. Misunderstood, and Desperate Man – with Chief having been certified triple-platinum by the RIAA. Both this album and The Outsiders are the singer/songwriter's most successful on the charts, having topped both Top Country Albums and the Billboard 200 upon their release, and multiple Grammy nominee Church boasts six ACM Awards, an American Country Music Award, a CMT Music Award, and four CMA Awards over more than two-dozen nominations.

Lainey Wilson, meanwhile, has released five studio albums, four extended plays, seven music videos, 11 singles, and 10 promotional singles, and has appeared on two additional albums. While still in high school, Wilson self-released an EP of songs on her Myspace account titled Country Girls Rule. In 2014, her self-titled studio album was issued on the Cupit label and was later followed in 2016 by her second studio offering Tougher. The latter disc was her first to make Billboard Top Country Albums, and since then, Wilson has released 2021's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', 2022's Bell Bottom Country, and Whirlwind, her first top-1o smash on the Billboard 200. To date, Wilson has received nine Country Music Association Awards, including winning their top honor Entertainer of the Year in 2023 and 2025, as well as a Grammy Award and 16 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The touring artists of Tennessee Whiskey: A Tribute to Chris Stapleton, The Ultimate Eric Church Experience, and Bell Bottom Revival: Lainey Wilson Tribute enjoy their co-headlining engagement in East Moline, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $25.02-3030, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.