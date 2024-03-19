Terri Clark, March 30

Saturday, March 30, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

The only Canadian female who's also a member of Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, acclaimed country-music singer/songwriter and guitarist Terri Clark headlines a March 30 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, her additional laurels including membership in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and, as of last year, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, where she joined the likes of Joni Mitchell, Sarah McClachlan, Alanis Morissette, Neil Young, and Shania Twain.

From her humble beginnings playing for tips at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville headlining the iconic stages of Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, Clark has solidified her place in the history books of country music. Signed to Mercury Records in 1995, she released her self-titled debut that year, and both that recording and its two follow-ups, 1996's Just the Same and 1998's How I Feel, were certified platinum in both Canada and the United States. Between the three albums, Clark also notched seven top-10 hits on Billboard's Country chart, among them the chart-topping "You're Easy on the Eyes," and the Canadian Hot 100 also gave the artist number-one smashes in "If I Were You," "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," and "Emotional Girl."

Following the release of 2000's Fearless, 2003's Pain to Kill delivered hit singles in "I Just Wanna Be Mad" and "I Wanna Do It All," while a 2004 greatest-hits album produced the chart-topper "Girls Lie Too." With her subsequent albums including Life Goes On, The Long Way Home, Roots & Wings, and Raising the Bar, the multiple-Juno-Award winner boasts more than 5 million albums sold; three RIAA Platinum and two RIAA Gold-certified albums; Canadian Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Triple Platinum-certified albums; 13 top-10 singles, including six number ones in Canada and the U.S.; 19 CCMA (Canadian Country Music Association) Awards; and multiple ACM (Academy of Country Music) and CMA (Country Music Association) nominations as Female Vocalist of the Year. Clark has also had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most legendary names in music, among them Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Reba McEntire, and Tanya Tucker.

Terri Clark plays her Event Center engagement on March 30, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.