Mark Tester, Landon Caldwell, and Nick Yeck-Stauffer, April 4

Friday, April 4, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Presented by OUTLETProgramme, a nonprofit (501c3) arts and culture community-interest project that focuses on presenting sound artists, DJs, experimental, avant-garde, electronic, and international artist, the April 4 concert event at Rock Island's Rozz-Tox will boast the varies talents of three independent favorites: Indiana natives Mark Tester and Landon Caldwell, and the Illinois-bred Nick Yeck-Stauffer.

As stated at the Rozz-Tox Web site, "Hailing from the trenches of Indianapolis, the collaborative project of Mark Tester and Landon Caldwell, oft known as Caldwell/Tester, navigates spaces of sound built over a decades long friendship, blending quotidian ambient textures and otherworldly sonic explorations. Operating out of their shared vision, they helm the Medium Sound label, a home for works of a common geography, psychic and/or Midwestern. Their collaborative oeuvre channels an intuitive unity, capturing fleeting moments of improvisation, free-wheelin' electronic abstraction, and diverse explorations of rhythm. They have a new album out on Medium Sound on 28 March. For this show, they will each be playing a solo set, and then closing out with a duo set."

The site continues to state that "Friend of Rozz-Tox Nick Yeck-Stauffer has been intuitively incorporating the trumpet into amplified outsider music since the late 2000s, when he could find space for the voice in omnivorous basement noise across humid southern Illinois. In the past decade, this has extended into a humble body of recorded collaborations with the likes of Landon Caldwell, Crazy Doberman, Alex Zhang Hungtai, and his own project Signal Decay. He will be performing a once off solo set snapshot drawing from the years of stumbled underground inheritance, stringing together hotwired odds and ends and blowing his horn into the coming storm, grinning."

Mark Tester, Landon Caldwell, and Nick Yeck-Stauffer will perform their collective Rock Island engagement on April 4, admission to the all-ages 8 p.m. show is $10 at the door (cash only), and more information is available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.