That Arena Rock Show, November 18

Saturday, November 18, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With their long list of celebrated rockers including Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and Guns N Roses, the tribute musicians of That Arena Rock Show bring their tour to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on November 18, the rockers famed for their trips back in time that turn venues of all sizes into arena stages for a night.

Based out of Cincinnati, That Arena Rock Show features TBone on lead vocals, with the ensemble completed by Nikki Starr on rhythm guitar, Steve Satriani on lead guitar, Geddy Rose on bass, and Ryan Rocket on drums – the tribute talents all hailing from Ohio and Kentucky. Starr is the founder of the group, and as he told The Daily Record, "The market for tribute bands has really picked up over the last couple of years and I decided I wanted to create the tribute show that I wanted to see. I wanted to see young guys playing ’70s and ’80s rock anthems, using high energy with theatrics. I was looking for something that could honor all of our rock-n-roll heroes such as Angus Young, Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Freddie Mercury, Slash, and lots of Big Hair bands, We created a show that made you think you were transported back in time and could forget about your troubles for 90 minutes and just have fun.”

Starr continued, “We want you to reminisce on the good ol’ days. Smile, cry, laugh, and most importantly have a great time. The great thing about it is, we are always coming up with new ideas and have such a great catalog of music to choose from. I knew each guy in the band from playing in bands before. I discovered a video of TBone singing karaoke on Facebook. I believe it was a Led Zeppelin song and I absolutely loved his voice. I creeped on his Facebook page a bit to find out he loved the same kind of music I do. I invited him over to jam with the other guys and there was an undeniable connection. We all just clicked."

That Arena Rock Show lands in East Moline on November 18, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.