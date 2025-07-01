The Browning, July 17

Thursday, July 17, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of last year's OMNI, which Blabbermouth hailed as an album that "keeps the standard for futuristic deathcore in the stratosphere," the metalcore talents of The Browning headline a July 17 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the group's latest also praised by The Metalverse as being "filled with breakdowns and bright synths from start to finish."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Kansas City's the Browning combines the punitive sounds of metalcore and deathcore with the driving beats and atmospheric synths of hardstyle, trance, electronica, and dubstep. Since its formation in 2005, the self-proclaimed rave-metal group has experienced multiple lineup changes but has consistently released new music, eliciting acclaim for albums such as Burn This World, Isolation, End of Existence, and OMNI while continuously pushing the boundaries of heavy music.

"Initially formed by singer Jonny McBee in 2005 as a crunkcore project, the Browning evolved into something more serious as they began incorporating trance and dubstep elements into their breakdown-heavy metal sound. Their debut album, Burn This World, arrived on Earache Records in 2011, with Hypernova appearing two years later. The Browning made a lateral move to Spinefarm before releasing their third long-player, Isolation, which featured a guest spot from Frankie Palmeri of Emmure on the single 'Disconnect.' McBee and co. continued to sharpen their elctronicore esthetic on 2018's Geist, an assured effort that paired strong songwriting with ample production polish. McBee went it alone on 2021's critically acclaimed End of Existence, handling performing, recording, and production duties. The Browning morphed into a trio for 2024's FiXT-issued OMNI, with McBee joined by Cody Stewart and Hardcore Keem23 for a set of trailblazing EDM-metal."

With the group currently composed of vocalist Jonny McBee, drummer Cody Stewart, and bassist/guitarist Akeem Bivens, The Browning, which originated as a rap/metal project, now plays what a combination of extreme metal with strong electronic characteristics. Their electronic side incorporates hardstyle, trance, electronica, and dubstep, while their metal side incorporates metalcore and deathcore elements. Their signature style is a hybrid of double-bass drumming, 808s, and chugging, creating a solid, pounding rhythm layered with electronics. Their lyrics, meanwhile, focus on many different topics, such as sci-fi themed songs with aliens, zombies, vampires, and Pokémon.

The Browning brings their national tour to Davenport on July 17 with additional sets by The Defect, Doppelganger, and Hate Division, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues-capitol-theatre.