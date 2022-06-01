The Dawn, June 11

Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m.

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA

One of the Quad Cities' best-loved rock ensembles, and musicians responsible for one of the area's best-loved outdoor festivals, headlines a Summer 2022 Music Lineup concert at the Tangled Wood, with the Bettendorf venue, on June 11, hosting an evening with the jam-band talents (and Dawn & On Music Festival originators) of The Dawn.

Composed of Sean Ryan on guitar, Jordan VanOpDorp on keyboards, Dan Olds on bass, Chris Cushman on drums, “Edub” Wilson on percussion, and Derek Fortin, Chrissy Strickland Boyer, and local blues favorite Alan Sweet joining the instrumentalists on vocals, the Western Illinois-based The Dawn has been performing cutting-edge improvisational rock throughout the Midwest for more than a dozen years. The critical and commercial success of the group's 2014 release Waiting on the Storm helped catapult the musicians to major festival experiences including Camp Euforia, Summer Camp, and the inaugural Phases of the Moon.

The group also initiated the annually beloved Dawn & On Music Festival, which made its area debut at Len Brown's North Shore Inn in 2015, and began treating attendees to bluegrass, funk, roots, reggae, and rock via sets via nearly a dozen different musical acts. After the festival's pandemic-caused absence in 2020, Dawn & On came roaring back to life in Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park for 2021, where the assembled talents included the Way Down Wanderers, Magic Beans, Heads in Motion, and of course, The Dawn musicians themselves.

The Dawn performs their June 11 concert as part of the Bettendorf venue's Summer 2022 Music Lineup, and more information on the 7 p.m. event is available by calling (563)949-1000 and visiting TheTangledWood.com.