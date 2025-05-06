The Fray, May 22

Thursday, May 22, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Billboard chart-toppers whose top-10 hits on the Hot 100 include “You Found Me” and “Over My Head (Cable Car),” the Colorado-bred rockers of The Fray bring their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on May 22, their career highlights including four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, and their song “How To Save A Life" becoming the unofficial theme song for Grey's Anatomy.

Formed in 2002 by schoolmates Isaac Slade and Joe King, The Fray's debut studio album, 2005's How to Save a Life, was released by Epic Records and received quadruple-platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), as well as platinum certification in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its release was supported by their first hit single, "Over My Head (Cable Car)," which peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. The band enjoyed even further success with the song's follow-up "How to Save a Life," which peaked at number three on the Billboard chart and was also a hit in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Both songs received Grammy Award nominations, for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group, respectively, and "How To Save A Life" spent a staggering 58 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

The group's self-titled second album debuted atop the Billboard 200 in 2009, ultimately receiving platinum certification by the RIAA, and gold certification in Australia and Canada. Led by their third top-10 single "You Found Me," The Fray also received a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. After being ranked number 84 on Billboard's Artists of the Decade list, the rockers' third and fourth albums, 2012's Scars & Stories and 2014's Helios, respectively peaked at numbers four and eight on the Billboard 200, respectively, while the band's greatest hits album, 2016's Through the Years: The Best of the Fray, served as their final release with Epic.

Currently composed of with vocalist/guitarist and primary songwriter King, longtime guitarist Dave Welsh, and drummer Ben Wysocki, the Fray's style has been described as austere, theatrical, cinematic, poignant, and ethereal, while their lyrical content is based around introspection, with themes of yearning, regret, and angst. The band's use of the piano as the lead instrument in their music has led critics to compare the band with similar British outfits such as Coldplay and Keane, and among the group's raves, Rolling Stone praised their "stick-in-your-head hooks and eloquent narratives," with the LA Times calling their music "melodically rich."

The Fray bring their national tour to Davenport's Event Center on May 22, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $30-70, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.