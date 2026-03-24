The Go Rounds, April 7

Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Recipients of WYCE Jammy Awards for Best Alternative Album (whatever you may be) and the band that's "Most Fun to Watch," the Michigan-based indie/psych-rock band The Go Rounds headline an April 7 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Paste raving that the musicians "are bringing a head-clearing common sense to the sometimes senseless head-banging of rock ‘n’ roll. Or maybe they’re here to exterminate cynicism."

Formed in 2009 by singer/songwriter/guitarist Graham Parsons and known for their rotating lineups, the ensemble, as stated at TheGoRounds.com, "are a strange phenomenon. A blue-collar band with true upper-echelon accolades. A cultural staple in their home range, but still yet to be tracked by the larger limelight. After all, they’re a band that used to co-bill with Billy Strings, a band who’s headlined the Mazunte International Jazz festival, and a band whose recordings have featured in various major formats such as Warren Miller’s 'Here, There and Everywhere,' and as cue music for NPR.

"If you've heard their brilliant albums or seen one of their mind-bending live shows, chances are you are either from Michigan, or Mexico City, where they have built an unexpected cult following. Their music sounds like nothing else out there. With first class musicianship and tireless creativity they push the boundaries of indie, reaching a place in which psych-pop, americana and twang-rock come together in one beautiful controlled explosion.

"The Go Rounds have gained a reputation as a Band’s Band and have created a living legacy over their 15 year performance and production history. From sold out shows with Vulfpeck, Liz Cooper, and Caroline Rose, to award-winning and widely beloved recorded works.

"Versatility is their hallmark. From serving the setting of a 100-person listening room to lighting up thousands of festival goers across the US, Canada and Mexico, the band consistently delivers a skin-tingling performance.

"Soaring buttery vocals are masterfully supported by a bold and vibrant sonic palette. An enlivening labyrinth of arrangement and a honed ability to connect deeply with audiences has garnered them both an international and inter-generational following. Their ability to perform impactful live shows is matched by their relentless recording history, having compiled 10 studio albums and various EPs and singles since 2010.

"Like debris that never sinks in an eddy, The Go Rounds summon a spirit that continues to revolve, evolve, and rise."

The Go Rounds headline their April 7 engagement in Davenport with an additional set by Arthur S & the Effects, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.