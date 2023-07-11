The Kickback, July 24

Monday, July 24, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A popular, Chicago-based touring outfit composed of lead vocalist Billy Yost, guitarist Jonny Ifergan, and bassist Daniel Leu, The Kickback headlines a July 24 concert event at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Rolling Stone raving that the band "conjures the very best parts of The Veils and The Walkmen and The Killers, writing lean, nervy songs that snarl and snap."

The idea for the group was initiated by singer/guitarist Yost at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, and after he, Danny Yost, and Zach Verdoorn decided to leave their home and move to Chicago, the Kickback's future bandleader assembled his musicians through Craigslist ads, weathering a series of changes until the band arrived at the current lineup. After self-releasing their debut EP "Great Self Love" in 2010 and its followup "Mea Culpa Mea Culpa" in 2011, they received attention from Rolling Stone's Hype Monitor blog, as well as Chicago music critic and Sound Opinions contributor Jim DeRogatis. Following a few years of writing and recording demos, The Kickback's debut LP Sorry All Over the Place was released in September of 2015 on Jullian Records. Consequence of Sound announced the album and premiered the track "White Lodge" three months prior, with Grantland called the track "a witty, nervy, and melodic dagger that exudes dread without completely giving up on the possibility of transcendence." After premiering the full album, The Nerdist said The Kickback's "extremely competent, catchy debut effort Sorry All Over the Place belies how nimbly the group is able to transition from ballad to Smashing Pumpkins-esque rock outbursts, to extended instrumental jams."

Receiving similar praise for their 2017 followup album Weddings & Funerals, which PopMatters said "bursts out of the gates with a frenetic urgency, as though it cannot be bridled," The Kickback developed a reputation for their live performances. Its musicians have toured nationally on multiple occasions and are known for their energy and Yost's aggressive interaction with audiences, with bands they have supported previously including Bush, White Rabbits, Smith Westerns, Manic Street Preachers, Here We Go Magic, Tapes n Tapes, Telekinesis, Ringo Deathstarr, Miracle Legion, and The Districts. The Kickback has performed at South by Southwest, North by Northeast, Canadian Music Week, 80/35, Summerfest, Mile of Music, and CMJ, among other notable music festivals. Starting in December 2010, The Kickback also began hosting their own podcast Disas-tour, which features discussions and segments centered around the band and its current activities. The episodes originate from on-the-road locations as well as at the band's rehearsal space in Chicago, and the group has aired more than 100 episodes of the popular series.

The Kickback headlines their Davenport engagement on July 24 with an additional set by Frozen Fructose Laundromat, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.