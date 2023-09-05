The Lacs, September 21

Thursday, September 21, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Composed of Robert Clayton "Uncle Snap" Sharpe and Brian Andrew "Rooster" King, the country-rap duo The Lacs bring their "The Party from the South" tour to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on September 21, their 2016 release Welcome to Dodge City (with Hard Target) inspiring Country Music International's Penney Holley to rave, “I have had the absolute best time listening to this CD,” adding that “every beat, every chord, every lyric, every word of this entire album hits home to me.”

With Sharpe and King both hailing from Baxley, Georgia, The Lacs, as stated at Pianity.com, "are known for their distinctive Southern drawl and lyrical content focused on partying, rural life, and redneck culture. The Lacs formed in 2003 after Sharpe and King met at a birthday party. Both were fans of hip-hop and country music, and the two began working together to create a unique blend of the two genres. Their first album, Keep It Redneck, was released in 2004. The album's title track was an instant hit among their fan base. In 2009, The Lacs released their second album, 190 Proof. The album featured the single 'Kickin' Up Mud,' which became a hit on southern radio stations and put The Lacs on the map as one of the most popular country rap acts. The duo has since released several albums including Country Boy's Paradise (2012), Outlaw in Me (2014), and American Rebelution (2017).

"The Lacs have collaborated with several artists throughout their career. They have worked with Demun Jones on his albums Jones N' Friends Volume 1 & 2 as well as Big Smo on his album Kuntry Livin'. They have also worked with The Muddy Magnolias on their single 'American Woman.' The Lacs have become one of the most popular country rap acts in the U.S. and have created a unique sound that blends hip-hop and country music. They have inspired many upcoming artists to blend the two genres together. The Lacs continue to tour and release new music to this day." Among the duo's 13 albums to date, three have landed on the top 10 of Billboard's Country chart: 2013's Keep It Redneck, 2015's Outlaw in Me, and 2017's American Rebelution.

The Lacs bring their “The Party from the South” tour to East Moline on September 21 alongside guest artists Justin Champagne and Dustin Spears, admission to the 7 p.m. concert starts at $27.25, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.