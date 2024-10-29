The Plot in You, November 8

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With Distorted Sound raving that, in the band's most recent album Swan Song, the musicians "have laid their souls bare and offered us access to the most honest and intimate parts of themselves," the post-hardcore rockers of The Plot in You headline a November 8 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, Rock 'N' Load adding that "this album is everything fans of The Plot In You would have come to expect of the group, while still sounding fresh and refined."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Originally called Vessels, metalcore band the Plot in You initially began as the side project of Landon Tewers, formerly of fellow Findlay, Ohio band Before Their Eyes. In 2010, Tewers announced that he was leaving his old band, focusing his efforts full-time as the singer of the Plot in You. Recruiting guitarists Anthony Thoma and Josh Childress, bassist Ethan Yoder, and drummer Cole Worden, the band quickly set to work, releasing their Wife Beater EP later that year and signing to Rise Records. The band further honed their airtight, breakdown-heavy sound on their full-length debut, 2011's First Born. Guitarist Thoma left the band shortly after the LP's release, and was replaced by Derrick Sechrist, who made his first recorded appearance on the group's 2013 sophomore outing, Could You Watch Your Children Burn. The following year saw the band part ways with Rise Records and ink a deal with Attila frontman Chris Fronzak's StaySick Recordings. Their third studio album, Happiness in Self Destruction, arrived the following year, and included the singles 'Crows' and 'My Old Ways.' June 2017 saw the Plot in You drop the single 'Feel Nothing, which was included on their fourth full-length offering, Dispose, which arrived in early 2018."

With Could You Watch Your Children Burn, Happiness in Self Destruction, and Dispose all number-one smashes on Billboard's U.S. Heatseekers chart, 2021's Swan Song has amassed some of The Plot in You's most ecstatic critical notices. Distorted Sound raved, "The record is harrowing and beautiful in equal measure, and one of the most important learning experiences this year will offer." Rock 'N' Load praised the album by saying, "Swan Song is less of an album and more a therapeutic release of emotion that ends on a feeling of enlightenment." And Wall of Sound added to the praise, stating that in the album's closer, Landon "is 'freed' from all of that negative bullshit. Like a message in a bottle hurled into the sea or, a paper of confessions burnt up by the fire, this was a purge. Thankfully, The Plot In You haven't purged their passion or creativity. On Swan Song, it's over-flowing."

The Plot in You headlines their Davenport engagement on November 8 with additional sets by Currents, Zero 9:36, and Wind Walkers, admission to the 7 p.m. concert starts at $30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.