The Shootouts, March 14

Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the group's 2023 accomplishments including their album Stampede topping the Alt-Country Specialty Chart, a five-star review from Country Music People UK, and the musicians' debut at the legendary Grand Ole Opry venue, The Shootouts headline a March 14 concert event at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with No Depression raving of their latest as "effortlessly combining western swing, Americana and roots sounds, and honky-tonk twang into a scrumptious and satisfying punch that goes down easy.”

Composed of lead singer and guitarist Ryan Humbert, vocalist Emily Bates, lead guitarist Brian Poston, bassist Kevin McManus, and drummer Mark Butto, The Shootouts’ sound is reflective of their Northeast Ohio “Rustbelt” roots in Akron, Ohio, the city that also produced the Pretenders, the Black Keys, and Devo. Since the release of their 2019 debut album Quick Draw, the Shootouts have proven that even a pandemic couldn't slow them down, as Stampede is their third album in five years. They’ve also toured heavily, performing their notoriously energetic live shows with not only Asleep at the Wheel, but a wide range of artists including Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Chris Isaak, Charley Crockett, Dale Watson, Lake Street Dive, and more.

The band’s 2021 album Bullseye, produced by Grammy Award nominee and BR549 founder Chuck Mead, has been praised by a range of outlets including Rolling Stone Country, American Songwriter, Wide Open Country, Saving Country Music, The Boot, and The Bluegrass Situation. Bullseye spent more than 18 weeks on the Americana Music Association Top 30 album chart, including three weeks in the Top 10, and the album also reached number one on The Alt-Country Specialty Chart, number one on The Roots Music Report's Country Albums, and number one on The Roots Music Report's Americana Albums. Additionally, Country Mile UK named the recording as one of its top five albums of 2021, and more recently, the band has been nominated for “Best Honky Tonk Group” at the 2023 and 2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards – a nomination the band was also honored with in 2020.

Meanwhile, the rave reviews for The Shootouts' latest keep pouring in. According to The Alternate Root, "Stampede rocks and rolls, jangles and bounces, hitting every hot sound in the roots-rock world." And Lonesome Highway extolled, "This is one of the best real country albums you will hear this year, and one that might hopefully start some kind of stampede from others who will equally want to hear more of this quality of music.”

The Shooutouts headline their Davenport engagement on March 14, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $13.22, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.