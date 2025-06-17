The Wildmans, June 29

Sunday, June 29, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Performing locally in advance of the July 11 release of their latest album Longtime Friend, the brother-and-sister folk and Americana duo The Wildmans headline a June 29 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Aila and Elisha Wildman's outfit inspiring American Songwriter to rave, "The storytelling, Aila’s vocal delivery, and the siblings’ harmonies all carry the fingerprints of generations of mountain music."

As stated at TheWildmans.net, the musicians "come from the hills of Floyd, Virginia, in the heart of the Appalachian mountain music tradition. From campsite jamming at festivals and fiddler's conventions and a college-level music education comes the foundation for musical exploration that sets this group apart, taking the audience on a musical journey that reflects the growth and passion of these talented musicians. The Wildmans have appeared on stages large and small, including an extensive list of festivals along the east coast and Colorado. Appearing on stages with artists such as, Bela Fleck, The Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Grisman Project, Oliver Wood, Sierra Ferrell, Aoife O'Donovan, The Steel Wheels, Sammy Shelor, Sierra Hull, Billy Strings, and more.

"Elisha Wildman is from South West Virginia, in the Appalachian mountains, growing up immersed in the tradition of sharing old-time and bluegrass music. Playing guitar and mandolin since the age of seven, Elisha has now graduated Berklee College of Music with a major in Professional Music. Since 2018, Eli Wildman has placed first in Appalachian State Old Time Fiddlers, Surrey County, Mount Airy Fiddler's (first place mandolin 2017 & 2018 & 2019), topped off with first place mandolin at the famed Galax Old Fiddler's Convention 2018 & 2019. Playing gigs with his sister since they were little, they continue to play together as the brother sister led band The Wildmans.

"At age 15, Aila Wildman was among the youngest players ever to win the Best All Around Performer award at the famed Galax Old Fiddler's Convention (2018), also winning first place in the Old Time Fiddle category. Aila is now touring with The Wildmans and attending Berklee College of Music. Aila's love of music is spread in equal measures over singing, violin, and fiddle in many genres spanning from Jazz/Americana, Classical, Appalachian Old Time, and beyond. She began studying violin/fiddle with a Classical foundation at the age of five, performing bluegrass gigs at the age of seven, and joined the Roanoke Youth Symphony at 11. Through the Virginia Folklife Apprentice Program, Aila had the opportunity to work with Master Fiddlers Buddy Pendleton in 2012 and Nate Leath in 2018."

The Wildmans headline their Davenport engagement on June 29 alongside special guests the Jenkins Twins, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.