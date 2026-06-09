Thee Marloes, June 20

Saturday, June 20, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their newly release sophomore album Di Hotel Malibu, the Indonesia-based soul trio Thee Marloes headlines a June 20 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Far Out magazine stating that with their latest recording, the international artists "have reaffirmed their position on the upper echelon of modern soul."

As stated at the band's BigCrownRecords.com label: "When you first hear Thee Marloes, their particular soul sound may seem familiar enough. There are the weighty drums, a crooning guitar, and a beautiful voice singing about unrequited love or the complications of relationships. But then there is something undeniably different about Thee Marloes and their music, something new and distinct. And while you may be acquainted with soul music, you’ve probably never heard it from Surabaya, Indonesia—the place Thee Marloes call home.

"With Natassya Sianturi singing and playing keys, Sinatrya (“Raka”) Dharaka on guitar, and Tommy Satwick on drums, how Thee Marloes came to be is pretty straight forward, but the result is anything but. With early influences from American hip-hop and alternative rock, Raka found himself driven to write his own songs. Night after night, after getting off work Raka would play and pen his songs with no real idea what he’d do with them. While raw, these early drafts had potential—that much he knew. After crossing paths with Tommy, Raka now had a partner to start fleshing things out with. With similar musical influences and passion, the duo began getting gigs both sitting in with other bands and DJing parties around Indonesia and Southeast Asia. While they didn’t know it then, this time spent cutting their teeth, playing shows, and seeing what was out there, would serve as a crucial foundation for their sound to come.

"A significant step was taken in 2019. Raka and Tommy saw a woman perform at a local show that truly captivated them. Her name was Natassya, and her voice had such feeling and range that they knew they had to work with her. Natassya, surrounded by a musical family, grew up in church honing her vocals in the choir. Those chops coupled with the fact that she was inspired by a spectrum of absolute global legends, ranging from The Jackson 5 family to Erykah Badu made her a perfect fit. Raka and Tommy invited her to join a recording session, and it was clear right away that she added a meaningful and talented depth to the music. So now, almost suddenly, with Natassya’s addition, they were a trio that found an authentic voice blending an Indonesian vibe with the universal appeal of soul, jazz, and pop.

"The world’s introduction to Thee Marloes’ (2024) debut album, titled Perak, started with their first 45 that showcased two distinctly different and unique sides of their sound. The A side 'Midnight Hotline' is a punchy dancefloor number built on all funk-slapped drums, vibey piano, and jazzy guitar licks with lyrics that instantly get a hold of you. Contrasting that energy in the classic plug and ballad pairing dynamic, the B side 'Beri Cinta Waktu' has all the makings of a beloved B side soul ballad but the lyrics are in Indonesian. Regardless of any language barrier, the sentiment in their music is palpable, helping to make their songs relatable and heartfelt, whatever tongue is native to the listener. The rest of Perak fits perfectly in between those bookends of both energy and language, 'I Know' is a mid tempo burner that talks about pulling the veil of lies of a love affair founded on falsehood. 'Not Today' is right up there with the grooviest feel good songs you could ever play on a Sunday morning. 'Mungkin Saja' brings the tempo back up and brings every to the floor while 'True Love' finds Thee Marloes dipping into the soulful side of jazz with a beat ballad that could soundtrack a Tarantino dance scene."

Thee Marloes headline their Davenport engagement on June 20, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $22.49, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.