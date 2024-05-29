Them Coulee Boys, June 8

Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Currently touring in support of their 2023 release Ten Years Tall, an EP filled with re-recorded staples from the band’s first two albums as well as a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” the Midwestern bluegrass artists of Them Coulee Boys return to Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn for a June 8 headlining engagement, their previous album release Namesake described by Folking as "a wonderful dream of a record."

Composed of Beau Janke, Neil Krause, Stas Hable, and Jens and Soren Staff, Them Coulee Boys was founded in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, by Beau and Soren in 2013, and the musicians quickly found themselves a major force on the Midwestern music scene, their 2014 album I Never Lied About Being in Love and 2016 follow-up Dancing in the Dim Light earning them such citations as “Best Local Album 2016” by Volume One magazine and “Best Bluegrass Band” and “Best Folk Band” in Visit La Crosse's 2017 “Best of La Crosse” poll. The ensemble has shared stages with the likes of John Fogerty, Trampled by Turtles, Pert Near Sandstone, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and the Yonder Mountain String Band, and in 2018, Them Coulee Boys released their third album Die Happy to rave reviews. According to The Alternate Root, the songs on this recording “were born with a natural sense of the human condition, translating what [the musicians] see into laser-sharp assessments of characters and a particularly unique knack of finding the middle-ground sweet spot between punk rock, bluegrass, and rock 'n' roll.”

The group was twice named a Wisconsin Area Music Association Band of the Year nominee, and in 2020, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel labeled the musicians "a band to watch." As the reviews for Namesake suggested, they're also a band well worth listening to. As reviewer Bill Golembeski wrote for Folking, Them Coulee Boys' 2021 recording "breaks free from 'the four grey walls that surround me' and opens the bluegrass/folk/rock throttle to burn its melodic way through my rural Midwest Wisconsin with its dense northern woods, western cliffs, countless backroads that girdle small towns with Budweiser taverns, red barns, John Deere tractors, August hay bales, and of course, way too many cows." And as Namesake is described on Them Coulee Boys' Web site, "The record lives and breathes, is both intimate and bombastic. It’s your sweet aunt who makes delicious pies and your wily uncle not afraid to hit a bit of the hooch. At bottom is the acceptance that comes with family and old friends: none of us are perfect, but there’s enough love out there to make up for it."

Them Coulee Boys play their headlining engagement in Maquoketa on June 8 with additional sets by Long Mama and the Cedar County Cobras, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.