The Thing with Feathers, June 18

Wednesday, June 18, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Ease Up Mag for their "strong indie pop and rock sound that is seamlessly correlated with the stories told in their songwriting," the touring musicians of The Thing with Feathers headline a June 18 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the magazine adding that the trio is "a band you truly don’t want to miss out on."

With the musicians an alt-rock, indie pop and dance powerhouse fueled by Nashville's David Welcsh (vocals), Alex Hendricks (lead guitar), and Chris Roussell (drums), The Thing with Features' TTWFBand.com states, "Molded through a two-year evolution from frat bro cover group to budding powerhouse boy band by Welcsh between 2016 and 2018, ever-changing members and inconsistent style hindered the band's early years. After an initial connection between Welcsh and Hendricks, the addition of Roussell followed in quick succession, cementing the bands lineup and bringing about their debut single ‘Song of the Nighttime’ in February 2019.

"The Feathers' footing found solid ground soon after the modest success of their debut with ‘Figure It Out,' their sophomore single, released in May of 2019. The infectious hook and pop-sensitive rock sound helped the track amass over a million-and-a-half streams on Spotify since its release, quickly becoming a fan-favorite at live shows and proving a powerful catalyst in reaching an international audience. As the band continued to forge their distinct sound through their next several releases (‘Blue, ‘What You Want,' and ‘Midwest Daydreams’), they also perfected their live sound and on-stage presence through various shows in Nashville, going out on a perfect high note with a sold-out show at the High Watt a mere three weeks prior to the initial pandemic lockdown.

"Through an unprecedented pause on live shows due to COVID-19, the boys continued to obsessively work on their studio sound, retreating to the studio where they’d write and record what would become their debut EP, Sundays in the South. Masterfully produced by Owen Lewis (Old Sea Brigade, Snow Patrol) and mixed by Dreaden, the career-defining release pushes the boundaries of pop-infused alternative rock to lengths not previously exhibited by their Nashville contemporaries.

"2022 and 2023 saw immense growth for the band, beginning with the release of Sundays in the South, followed by ‘Lights Down Low’ being added into rotation on MTVs Spankin’ New. The band was subsequently featured as an official artist at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Through the rollout of the Feathers' sophomore EP Waste My Revenge, the band began to see great success on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, being added to several editorial playlists and garnering hundreds of thousands of views on their channel. They also toured continuously throughout the south and Midwest at iconic locations such as Nashville’s Exit/In, Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, New York’s Rockwood Music Hall, and more.

"On September 8th, 2023, with plans to release their first live record, the band headlined Nashville’s legendary Exit/In with a professional crew behind them to document the high-octane show the guys put on time and again. The band brings the kind of eccentric, electric energy capable of catapulting a garage band, initially built for taking over college towns, in front of both underground and mainstream audiences alike. The boys unpracticed, quirky swagger coupled with stellar musicianship has resulted in a catalog of equally introspective and uncomplicated tunes, dedicated to booty-shakers everywhere. Welcsh sums it up best: '[Our music] is an invitation. It’s an empowerment, a call to something greater, a belief in something more, but most of all it is hope.'”

The Thing with Feathers performs their Davenport engagement on June 18, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.