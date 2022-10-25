Think Floyd USA, November 5

Saturday, November 5, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Deemed “absolutely amazing” by Full Throttle magazine and named "Best Tribute Band" by Chicago’s Metromix fans, the touring artists of Think Floyd USA headline a November 5 concert event at Moline venue The Rust Belt, this popular salute to the iconic rockers of Pink Floyd leading Singers & Musicians magazine to rave, “You don’t have to close your eyes to believe TFUSA is the real thing!”

Since its 1965 formation,Pink Floyd had sold more than 250million records worldwide, making them one of thebest-selling music artists of all time.The Dark Side of the MoonandThe Wallwere inducted into theGrammy Hall of Fame, and these albums andWish You Were Hereare among thebest-selling albums of all time. Four Pink Floyd albums topped the U,S. Billboard 200, and five topped theU.K. Album Chart. Pink Floyd's hit singles include 1967's "See Emily Play," 1973's "Money," 1979's "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2," 1983's "Not Now John," 1987's "On the Turning Away," and 1994's and "High Hopes." They were inducted into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Famein 1996 and theU.K. Music Hall of Famein 2005, and in 2008, Pink Floyd were awarded thePolar Music Prizein Sweden for their contribution to modern music.

Think Floyd USA celebrates the music of Pink Floyd with a full-production tribute performance that showcases an energetic and phenomenally gifted cast alongside mesmerizing lights and video. Featuring nine passionate musicians and vocalists, the ensemble includes several dedicated founding members who began the journey together in 2004, and satisfying both those who love the major hits such as “Wish You Were Here” and fans craving deep cuts like “Astronomy Domine,” Think Floyd USA hits the stage with passion and joy, oftentimes performing Pink Floyd albums in their entirety.

The group tours regionally throughout the Midwest and the Chicagoland area, and has performed at a wide variety of venues including Park West in Chicago, the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, and the Sandstone Amphitheater in Kansas City, Kansas. Think Floyd USA was also the featured performance on a Pink Floyd-themed Carnival Cruise to the Bahamas, and in addition to opening for the likes of Dickey Betts, Toto, and The Zombies and many others, the rockers became the first-ever tribute act to headline the BMO Harris Classic Rock Stage for two consecutive years at Summerfest, frequently described as the world’s largest music festival.

Think Floys USA performs their Moline engagement on November 5, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $24.50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.